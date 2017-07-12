Episode 99: Origin, (no) cricket and rugby

By The Cheap Seats Podcast , 12 Jul 2017 The Cheap Seats Podcast is a Roar Guru

Brett McKay and Ryan O’Connell are both under overly-dramatic – but expertly scheduled – injury clouds going into the State of Origin decider.

With the 2017 series on the line, the boys have tackled some Origin questions to preview Game 3, put an expected end date on the cricket pay dispute, and again ponder the state of Australian rugby.

1. Of all the injury clouds floating around both camps this week, of how many have we actually taken notice?

2. Why will NSW win?

3. Why will Queensland win?

4. What will break the cricket pay dispute?

5. Australian rugby right now. Discuss.

And the boys now want your help – with Episode 99 now under their belt, Brett and Ryan have committed to return next week for the Episode 100 #AskTheCheapSeats special!

So if there’s a curly question you want the boys to tackle, get in touch via Twitter @CheapSeatsPod, and use the old favourite, #AskTheCheapSeats.

Is there any truth in the rumour that this is the milestone to go out on?

Stay cheap! And don’t forget, you can hear the podcast on Soundcloud, iTunes, and the TuneIn radio app.

And do hang around for the bloopers!