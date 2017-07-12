Johanna Konta vs Simona Halep: Wimbledon women’s quarter-finals live scores

Wimbledon second seed Simona Halep will be out to continue her dominant run when she takes on the powerful home crowd favourite Johanna Konta during the quarter-finals. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 12:30am (AEST).

Halep was favourite for the French Open and found herself in the final, but she eventually fell in three difficult sets to the unseeded Jelena Ostapenko.

The world No.2 is out for revenge at the biggest grand slam of them all and has been in ruthless form, yet to drop a set through the first four rounds.

It couldn’t be described as an easy draw either. A 6-4, 6-1 win over Marina Erakovic in the first round got her off to a strong start before she blasted Beatriz Haddad Maia off the court.

The third and fourth round have been particularly impressive though. Shuai Peng and Victoria Azarenka are no push-overs, but Halep has treated them that way. Playing a well rounded game, utilising net play brilliantly and pushing her opponents around the court, Halep has dominated.

She defeated Peng 6-4, 7-6 and Azarenka 7-6, 6-2. On the back of those two wins, she will be full of confidence and is again in form at the pointy end of a grand slam.

Standing in her way is Briton-born Johanna Konta. The world No.7 has plenty in her power game that could combat that of Halep’s, and this strikes as a match which could end with a pair of tie-breakers and a long third set.

Konta has won more than 60 per cent of her career grass court matches and has used the surface to bounce back from a difficult clay court season.

She was knocked out in the first round at the French Open but has since made the final at Nottingham and semi-finals at Eastbourne where she had to withdraw due to injury.

The injury hasn’t stopped her at Wimbledon though where it’s been a mix of dominance and getting out of difficult situations.

The first and third round against Su-Wei Hsieh and Maria Sakkari respectively saw a pair of dominating straight-set victories, while she had to overcome Donna Vekic 10-8 in a tough third set of her second round match.

In the fourth round, she won the first set against Caroline Garcia in a tie-breaker before dropping the second 4-6 and bouncing back to win it 6-4.

While her form appears to be good, consistency from point-to-point and set-to-set against Halep will be key.

The pair have played four times, splitting their matches at two-all. They have never played on grass though.

Prediction

Halep will win based on her consistency. Konta will have some bright moments and take a set, but won’t win.

Halep in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 12:30am (AEST) or at the completion of Venus Williams versus Jelena Ostapenko and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.