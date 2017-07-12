Let’s just forget about Bernard Tomic

After hearing Bernard Tomic’s comments following his early exit from Wimbledon last week, the public now has an unfiltered glimpse into the mindset of the 24-year-old.

When I first heard that he was “a little bored” in the first round of the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, I was angry.

How can someone be bored in that arena in the middle of battle?

Tomic rounded out his press conference by saying he was playing for money. How he would only have to play for another eight to ten years before retiring and enjoying life. He mocked his critics, letting them know that “You probably don’t like me but, at only 24, you guys can only dream about having what I have at 24.”

Tomic then seemed to taunt his naysayers, “End of the day, don’t like me or whatever. Just go back dreaming about your dream car or house while I go buy them.”

There are three ways to look at this. The first is the path that the vast majority have chosen: viewing Tomic’s antics as a disgrace and labelling him as petulant and unpatriotic.

This view is clearly justified if you are comparing Tomic to the array of sporting heroes Australia has produced.

The second viewpoint one may have on Tomic and his behaviour is one of pity. Should we feel sorry for him? The kid clearly doesn’t like his profession, and has to train incredibly hard for hours every day to stay competitive.

Can’t many Australians find comfort in this relatability? Perhaps we don’t have the platform to discuss our grievances, however we must all feel defeated at some times. Of course, Tomic doesn’t have to go out and say the things he does, handing ammunition to all those who are waiting to berate him. However, if we are provided more context with his position, we may be a little bit more understanding.

The third way this situation can be viewed is extreme. Why not let it be a catalyst, especially for the media? Let’s stop talking about Tomic. Completely. Who can honestly say they enjoyed listening to his post-match interview? I sat there feeling a little bit ill, wondering why I was watching.

In this digital age, everything gets covered – just research LaVar Ball! However, for the good of the country, and especially our younger generations, can we agree to forget about Tomic until he provides us with something of substance?

How do developing athletes feel when they look up to Tomic? Would they be react the same way most of us do, with disgust for his lack of responsibility and charm? Or would they be listening to Tomic’s comments and think, “Hey, I only have to play tennis until I’m 32, and then I can have fun for the rest of my life with my millions of dollars.”

If we are looking for role models to compare our work ethic, camaraderie and humility, then we have to look further than Tomic. Due to his comments the other day, his racquet sponsor has already dropped him. Can the media agree to do the same? Instead of spending two minutes talking about what has come out of Tomic’s mouth, can’t we listen to the training regime of our younger athletes?

Wouldn’t it be more beneficial to provide coverage of our female tennis players, and the issues they still face? Wouldn’t you rather hear nothing at all, watching a blank screen than have to deal with Tomic?

For the better of the society, let’s forget about Bernard Tomic.