Lions series reflections: The day of the Faz

At the Allianz stadium in North London, home of European champion club Saracens, the core of the faithful have a unique way of assisting attempts on goal by their own kickers.
They close their eyes, extend their arms in mock supplication and look to inspire with ‘spirit fingers’ tingling towards the ball.
Typically, their head-wear of preference is the fez.
It is doubtful whether this concentration of psychic energy has ever really helped Owen Farrell boot a goal over the back dot. But the influence of Saracens as a club on Owen’s father, the British and Irish Lions defensive mastermind Andy Farrell, is much less open to speculation.
It is where ‘Big Faz’ first cut his teeth as both a rugby union player and coach. After a long and distinguished career in league, during which he became the youngest-ever Great Britain captain and twice won the coveted Man of Steel award as the outstanding player in the UK, he finally crossed the border between the codes in his thirties.
His best years as a player were well behind him, but his frustrations only fed his desire to succeed as a coach. Midway through his spell as defence coach of England in the Stuart Lancaster era (2011-2015) he was shrewdly enlisted as Lions defence coach by Warren Gatland for the tour of Australia.
The Lions won that series and they only conceded four tries over the three Tests in the process of doing it. Wind the clock on another four years, and Faz has managed to pull off the same trick in a much sterner rugby environment Down Under.
|New Zealand
|2016 (v.all)
|v.Ireland (2016)
|v.Lions (2017)
|Tries scored (average per game)
|5.71
|3.5
|1.67
|Points scored (average per game)
|40
|25
|22
Of the four games (out of 14) in 2016, in which the All Blacks were held to scoring less than 30 points, two of those occurred against Ireland with Farrell as their defence coach.
Against Ireland, New Zealand managed 61 per cent of their average try- and points-scoring expectation over the whole of the year.
With better quality personnel to work with, Farrell went one step further with the 2017 Lions. They allowed seven tries in their six Saturday matches in New Zealand, and only conceded five tries in the three Tests.
New Zealand’s five tries represented less than one-third of their total against the last Gatland-managed team to visit New Zealand, Wales in June 2016. Then, the All Blacks had scored 16 tries in three games against the Welsh rush defence coached by Shaun Edwards.
It is not as if Farrell’s defence was not under any pressure. With New Zealand enjoying 58 per cent territory and 60 per cent possession over the three games and emerging from the overall penalty count five to the good, the All Blacks had most of the ball they wanted in the right attacking positions on the field.
It is no exaggeration to say that the coach who made all the difference to the performance of the 2017 Lions was Farrell. He is the outstanding defensive planner and coach in world rugby. Without him, the Lions would not have come near to drawing the series, and the seeds of Gatland’s excellent tour management skills would have fallen on stony ground.
The restarts from the final Test at Eden Park provide some excellent examples of how Farrell’s defence never allowed the All Blacks to enjoy an undisputed advantage from the ball they won back from kicks or turnovers.
New Zealand have always been world leaders at creating unstructured attacking opportunities from kick-offs, and the way in which they went about their business at Eden Park made for fascinating viewing.
The first All Blacks’ restart occurred in the 21st minute of the first half:
There are threats spread wide to both sides of the kick-off in the first frame at 20:44. The 6’5” frame of full-back Jordie Barrett has been added to the tight forwards on the left, while #8 Kieran Read is split out towards the near-side touch-line alongside Israel Dagg to provide options on the other side.
This formation has already forced the Lions into some uncomfortable defensive adjustments. Two the Lions best aerial athletes (Liam Williams and right wing Anthony Watson) have been drawn across to the (New Zealand) right to cover the threat of Read and Dagg, which means that all of the Lions back three are effectively defending on one side of the field.
The kick-off is short left, with Jordie Barrett cleverly inserting himself into the space between Maro Itoje and his intended rear lifter (Tadhg Furlong) to win the ball back. It was one of two occasions where the All Blacks used Barrett’s height to repossess ball straight from the KO during the game.
As soon as the ball is spun out to the All Blacks’ right, a situation of real danger has been created for the Lions at the first breakdown (20:54). Watson has been absorbed in the tackle, Daly is in line close to the ruck and Liam Williams has dropped back into the left half of the backfield.
This leaves #12 Owen Farrell out on his own near the right-hand touch, contemplating the tackle he might have to make on Julian Savea, if ‘The Bus’ should receive the ball in space. When Savea does get the ball directly from a Beauden Barrett cross-kick on the next play, all Farrell can do is watch in admiration as Savea races away down the left side-line.
It is here that the quality of the Lions scramble defence asserts itself. The line has been broken, but none of Farrell, #1 Mako Vunipola or #9 Murray (coming from the far side of the field) have given up on the play. By the time Savea has ploughed Liam Williams out of the way, Farrell is back in position to make a tackle while Vunipola and Murray are saturating the inside support lanes so there can be no killing offload (21:07).
This was a recurring theme throughout the game:
In the first sequence, as Beauden Barrett is tackled by Williams after making the intercept near the New Zealand goal-line, the All Black support (with Laumape and Savea closest to the ball) is in prime position to continue the movement and score:
But by the time Laumape has been run down by Jonathan Davies, Anthony Watson has overhauled Savea (after spotting him a five-metre start) and is blocking the critical support channel
The Lions’ ability to scramble and own the support channels was one of their many defensive virtues. They made concrete and sensible adjustments as the ‘chess game’ from Kiwi restarts developed in the course of the match:
After the initial disaster in the 21st minute, the Lions have adapted, with Daly moving back to the left and Antony Watson now positioned at fullback on the right-hand side of midfield as Liam Williams catches the KO under pressure from Kieran Read.
The contest between Read and Williams under All Black kick-offs was one of the most compelling of the micro-dramas threading the game. Williams wins this one, and at the beginning of the second half, he earns a penalty after Read is hauled back for obstruction when the KO fails to go ten metres (see the highlight reel at 40:02). Elliott Daly kicked the goal from fully 55 metres out to get the Lions back in the match.
The dénouement to that drama had the grandest of implications for the result of the series as a whole. With the scores locked at 15-15 and less than three minutes to play, New Zealand again kicked off with the intention of giving Read an aerial one-on-one with Williams:
We were well aware of Kieran Read’s tendencies in these situations in the England camp as long ago as 2012. He tends to ‘sail’ into the receiver at the very end of his reach, and this can mean a heavy contact with the opponent in the air:
(England-New Zealand 2012, @33:25 on the clock.)
In this example, Read is over-extended and sails into Joe Launchbury as he goes up for the ball. Launchbury ends up on his back with the wind knocked out of him. Referee George Clancy gives England a penalty, explaining that Read was “in the air way too early” and that the contact is dangerous, while the two (New Zealand) commentators assess it as a fair contest for the ball.
A similar scenario arose on Saturday evening. Read contests the ball at the very outermost limit of his reach and the impact of the challenge knocks Williams all the way back from the ‘L’ in Life to the ‘n’ in Standard. The challenge has at best to be at the edge of legality, but in this instance referee Romain Poite allowed it (even after review).
It also has a critical spin-off effect, by propelling Williams back behind the point of the catch so that it appears (but only appears) that Ken Owens has caught the ball in front of him. In fact, the ball has gone backwards off Williams, and it first makes contact with Owens between the ‘r’ and ‘d’ of Standard – which in turn renders the whole argument about whether he is offside moot. Play should have been allowed to continue, at least once Poite had decided not to penalise Kieran Read for a ‘charging foul’.
Summary:
If a drawn series can truly belong to anyone, it has to belong to Andy Farrell, who had the outstanding coaching impact of anyone on the two rival teams throughout. Saturday at Eden Park was indeed the ‘Day of the Faz’.
Farrell has done what very few believed was possible – to restrict a try-happy New Zealand side to under two tries per game in a three-match series. It was his defence which kept the Lions in the hunt when all the key stats (territory, possession and penalty count) went against them.
I am happy that the outcome of the series was not decided by a refereeing technicality (and an incorrect one at that). I have not always been enamoured of Poite’s style of refereeing, with its brutal punishment of technical offences at the scrum, but at Eden Park he went against type, awarding four penalties in twenty scrums and only 14 penalties in total.
At the same time, he followed the example of Nigel Owens (in general) and Craig Joubert (at the 2011 World Cup final) in staying out of the way at the critical time of the game, awarding just three penalties (one kickable to each side) in the final quarter.
It was not a series that deserved to be resolved by technical penalty. The five-to-four try count over the three games is probably a fair reflection of the All Blacks’ slight superiority, but tactically they never confounded the Lions beyond repair, and they never broke their spirit. A draw was an honourable result.
The Faz had an awful lot to do with that.
July 12th 2017 @ 7:53am
Sam Taulelei said | July 12th 2017 @ 7:53am | ! Report
The Faz definitely has created a challenge for this All Blacks team in learning how to break down the best defensive system in world rugby.
Steve Borthwick also deserves credit for how the Lions lineout defended the All Blacks throw. Combined with the Lions linespeed, the All Blacks couldn’t take as much advantage from quick ball won from the top.
One caveat, the All Blacks committed more handling errors in that first half than you’d expect from the best in the business, not all were forced by Lions pressure.
Fascinated to see how the All Blacks coaches respond to the challenge in the future now that sides will look to follow the Lions cues.
July 12th 2017 @ 8:00am
Nicholas Bishop said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:00am | ! Report
Yes Sam, and you need that North-South ‘dialogue’ ( or at least someone able to challenge the AB’s on the coaching front) in order to improve the game and make it more interesting…
From what I understand Steve Borthwick also had a rather large hand to play in the improvement of the midweek side. He also made a good fist of the Lions Test lineout even after it had been deprived of two key pieces in George Kruis and Peter O’Mahony.
I think the pressure can come directly and indirectly. Indirectly, from the tight nature of the games and the fact that the AB’s never ran away from the Lions om the scoreboard.
July 12th 2017 @ 8:42am
Exile in Oz said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:42am | ! Report
Hi Nick,
Thanks for the great series of articles.
How would you go about breaking down this defence? Have there been teams up north that are better at combatting it and if so what do they do?
July 12th 2017 @ 7:54am
Fionn said | July 12th 2017 @ 7:54am | ! Report
Cheers for your commentary over the series, Nick, really appreciated it.
Would be nice if Farrell would consider coming to Aus… But hey, at least the Wallabies have Nathan Gray..
July 12th 2017 @ 8:01am
Nicholas Bishop said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:01am | ! Report
No worries Fionn – now Grey has a template maybe he’ll try to take some improvements on board!
July 12th 2017 @ 8:12am
Hello said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:12am | ! Report
WE can only hope.
Thanks for the article Nick – always forces the other eye open 🙂
July 12th 2017 @ 8:13am
Nicholas Bishop said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:13am | ! Report
Cheers Hello… 🙂
July 12th 2017 @ 7:57am
Poth Ale said | July 12th 2017 @ 7:57am | ! Report
Nice analysis Nic.
The letters on the pitch makes a lot of sense – hadn’t picked up on that before now. I saw a reference to it on the referees forum but didn’t understand what they meant.
July 12th 2017 @ 8:03am
Nicholas Bishop said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:03am | ! Report
Cheers PA – I hadn’t noticed it myself until I looked at the incident in detail! But the ball never goes forward after it hits Williams, so Owens cannot be offside…
July 12th 2017 @ 8:19am
Fin said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:19am | ! Report
Read is in front of the ball when it is kicked as well Nick.
July 12th 2017 @ 8:25am
Nicholas Bishop said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:25am | ! Report
Thanks Fin!
July 12th 2017 @ 8:33am
connor33 said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:33am | ! Report
Yes, that’s what I thought the other day. It seems perceived as much because Williams is knocked several yards back. Though, it probably took 10 reviews to pick up on it. Thank you for the putting different spotlight and perspective on this one in the article.
July 12th 2017 @ 8:06am
ohtani's jacket said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:06am | ! Report
It doesn’t matter whether the penalty was correct or not, Poite shouldn’t have sent it to the TMO and he shouldn’t have reassessed it with advice from Sam Warburton and the benefit of the big screen replay. If this is acceptable then World Rugby needs to introduce a challenge system where the on-field captain can challenge the call.
The Rugby Gods weren’t in New Zealand’s favor in this series. What made Poite’s decision worse was that the Lions had won the second test on a soft penalty.
With that off my chest, I agree that the Lions had an excellent defensive system. They also showed some nice handling with their offload game and did a good job of keeping the ball alive. I thought they should have scored a few times but like the All Blacks they couldn’t quite finish. What cost them the series, IMO, is the fact that they didn’t dominate the scrums and lineouts to the extent that Ireland did in Chicago. In fact, I’d say the second test was the only test where the Lions forwards outplayed the All Black pack.
It was a weird series in that I thought the All Blacks’ pack was better whereas the Lions had the better backline. I would have never expected that heading into the series. I was full of praise for the way the All Blacks handled the reshuffle in the first test when Smith and Crotty left injured but as it turned out they were unable to handle the loss of those two players over the course of the series.
Ill-discipline was also a huge factor. I was disappointed in Kaino’s yellow, especially in light of the social media barrage he had been under after the first test. The All Blacks never recovered from that yellow in what was a spluttering second half that needed to be razor sharp.
A couple of differences in this series — not so many instances of the All Blacks scoring before and after half-time, and no dominance in the final quarter as the opposition begins to tire and the fresh legs are called upon. Perhaps there has been somewhat of an overreliance on those strengths? I would have liked to have seen the All Blacks “build” a try instead of trying to make the wonder pass or cross field kick. It often feels like they’ve lost their ability to graft a try. They were bundled into touch trying to work the short side and that was no surprise since they don’t do a lot of pick and go anymore. The forwards should have been ramming their way up the middle in the dying moments. At least that’s the way I romanticise it.
July 12th 2017 @ 8:26am
MacKenzie said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:26am | ! Report
Nick, the defensive patterns of Farrell were excellent but you omit to mention the constant offside by the Lions. You say the series should not have been decided on a technical penalty … no it should have been decided on correct defensive alignments which were not policed.
The All Blacks should have tested the Lions by using chip kicks and collecting them just beyond the defenders. It is an easy skill to master but I don’t recall this being tried.
It was obvious the home side was struggling against a shallow umbrella defence so the short chip would have been potentially devestating.
I was surprised the All Blacks didn’t create more rolling mauls (even in general play) to suck in the Lions defenders and create space. The coaching tactics by Hansen and co lacked imagination and flair probably brought about by pressure.
In assessing the number of tries scored, it is wise to factor in the weather conditions and the style of rugby played. It was more trench warfare than razzle dazzle.
Disappointingly the Lions ultimately failed (yes they failed and went home empty handed) because they lacked self belief and courage. Sam Warburton elected to kick for goal rather than to kick deep and play a rolling maul in the last three minutes of the final game He said it was better to have a draw than lose.
Who dares wins and the Lions had settled for the draw before the final whistle.
It was disappointing and I suspect those same doubts will remain embedded in the northern hemisphere for many years to come.
July 12th 2017 @ 8:28am
connor33 said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:28am | ! Report
Great article–as always, Nick. Isn’t interesting what Clancy then says to McCaw at the 33.45 second mark after the penalty against Read: “You’ll have the same protection.”
The beauty of rugby is that it creates contests. The kick-off is no exception. But those contest rules have not changed for some time. The height and bodies of players have–and changed significantly, leading to greater collisions when there is a contest. But there is no added protection to the head–head gear is effectively useless.
(a) Do we rule out players going for the ball at kick-of time? Harsh but it would protect against head injuries from reckless leaps.
(b) Do we create a zone where the players can contest–i.e., the ball must land between the 5-10 metre mark, rather than exceed 10 metres. That way both players are running at the ball in similar vein to AFL where there is no lifting, and where there seems to be less injuries from that type of contest. It would also require some skill for the kicker to land the ball 5 metres from the half-way line and 5 metres in from the opposing team’s 40 yard. Anything that exceeds 10 yards is a halfway penalty. High risk; high reward.
(c) Do we just take lifting out of the game for the receiving team?
Perhaps (c)’s the simplest and most efficient.
July 12th 2017 @ 8:37am
Nicholas Bishop said | July 12th 2017 @ 8:37am | ! Report
Thanks Connor – ofc the rules have changed significantly since that 2012 game in respect of aerial contests, and you do not often see the approach Read decided to take in that final KO because there is too much risk attached. He prob thought it was worth a shot on the last play of the game though.
In the first half illustration he waited for Williams to come back down to earth instead.