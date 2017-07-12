NBA news and rumours: Derrick Rose to Dallas?

The past few days have seen basically all the best NBA free agents find a new home. Teams still in the need for help will need to find other ways to get the players they need to improve next season and that has social media buzzing with potential trades.

Derrick Rose was once among the best point guards in the league, defeating LeBron James to win the MVP in 2011. However, several knee injuries – including another surgery earlier this year – have limited his options this off-season.

A number of teams who might otherwise like to sign a former MVP and rookie of the year are understandably weary due to Rose’s dodgy knees.

Several reports have surfaced this last week of potential suitors. The LA Clippers make sense with Chris Paul now in Houston and the NY Knicks aren’t out of the running, especially with the loyalty they’ve shown since his arrival from Chicago. Marc Berman of ESPN used Twitter to express another option for the veteran floor leader.

Dallas is looking to win now as Dirk Nowitzki enters the twilight of his basketball career. The Mavericks need veteran help, despite taking Dennis Smith Jr in the recent NBA Draft.

Rose averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists last year in New York and despite the issues with his knees, the 28-year-old showed he still has enough game to help a team in need – and that fits the Mav’s to a tee.

The number of teams still on the search for an experienced floor leader is dwindling and time could be Rose’s worst nightmare. Cap space isn’t an issue with Mark Cuban’s squad, but overpaying isn’t the answer either.

If these two sides can come together, it could be the answer both sides need heading into the 2017-18 season.