Queensland’s finest of a magnificent decade

As Queensland says farewell to several superstars on Wednesday night, a match dubbed by some as the most important Origin match ever, it’s time to reflect on an era on unprecedented Queensland ‘s dominance.

This is Queensland ‘s team of the past decade – the 17 best players Queensland has produced in this era, a time when Queensland has won ten out of 11 series and 22 of a possible 35 games.

1. Billy Slater – Some consider Slater to be Queensland’s best ever fullback. In his time in Maroon, he has scored 12 tries (in 28 matches) and set up countless others. His combination with Queensland’s halves and his club skipper Cameron Smith is second to none and has heavily contributed to this amazing era of dominance.

2. Darius Boyd – Though he has played fullback and centre in this series, Boyd made a name for himself in the Origin arena playing outside Greg Inglis on the left wing forming the most dominant combination in origin history (statistically speaking).

With 17 tries in 28 matches and setting up several others, you cannot deny Boyd’s class and worth to this side.

3. Greg Inglis – The other half of the dynamic left-hand side attack of Queensland. Inglis has scored the most tries in Origin history and has often been the difference between the two sides at times, making barnstorming runs down the left flank to score or set up Queensland tries.

Inglis may very well go down as Queensland ‘s most dominant centre in history (perhaps even greater than Mal Meninga).

4. Justin Hodges – Hodges is the Ying to Inglis’ Yang. He is the calming influence on the other side of the field, but by no means any less valuable to the side.

Hodge’s suffered what some consider to be the worst Origin debut in history, but, as a testament to his character, he rebuilt himself and came back bigger and stronger. He was a fantastic defender who could also score (five tries in 24 games) and set up many tries over his career.

5. Brent Tate – Perhaps the first debatable selection on this side. Tate did some of his best work at the beginning of this current Queensland dynasty, scoring one of the most important tries in Queensland history in game three of 2006 (to bring Queensland back into the game).

Tate possessed raw pace on the wings and his combination with Hodges was perfect in both attack (5 tries in 23 games) in defence.

6. Darren Lockyer (Captain) – Arguably the finest player Queensland has produced since Wally Lewis.

Lockyer was a born leader and suitably led from the front every time he pulled the Maroon shirt on. His finest moments came in the 2006 decider as he scored the series-winning try which began this current Queensland dynasty. Lockyer is a strong candidate to become the next immortal and if so, will be thoroughly deserved.

7. Johnathan Thurston – The perfect fiddle for Lockyer in this side. Thurston is possibly the greatest halfback in NRL history and formed the most lethal halves combination the game has known (with Lockyer and Cronk).

Thurston has the most points (238) and goals (100) in Origin history and with five man of the match awards, also stakes his case to becoming the next immortal.

8. Petero Civoniceva – Petero was the no-nonsense prop that Queensland wishes it still had. In 33 games for Queensland , you knew what you were getting from him. A solid 40-60 minutes of hard work and grit with 20+ runs and 30+ tackles. Petero symbolised the Queensland spirit and always played well above his ability.

9. Cameron Smith – Rounding out the spine is Smith, Queensland’s greatest ever hooker. Smith has played the most ever Origin games by anyone (41 games and counting) and in these games, collected three Man of the Series awards.

Smith is the glue that holds this Queensland side together, often collecting more that 50 tackles in defence and setting up Queensland attacks with smart runs and kicks from Dummy Half. Smith also stakes his claim as the next Rugby League Immortal.

10. Steve Price – The perfect partner to Petero in the front row is the equally hard working Steve Price. Perhaps Price’s greatest attribute was his ability to charge down kicks and continually put pressure on the opposing teams halves.

With the amazing backline Queensland possessed in this era, the ability to pressure NSW halves into poor kicks cannot be understated and further highlights Price’s worth to this side.

11. Sam Thaiday – Awfully unlucky to currently be stranded on 29 Origin games (falling just outside the illustrious 30 games crew), Sam Thaiday epitomises Queensland spirit.

At his peak, Thaiday provided energising runs at crucial times and was a rock in defence, often shielding Queensland ‘s halves from barnstorming NSW runs. It’s a shame Thaiday was not born 20 years earlier, his true calling in Origin would have been the all in brawls of the 90s.

12. Nate Myles – Myles began his career for Queensland in the second row, providing no nonsense runs and rock solid defence. Myles played 32 games in this time and is one of Queensland’s most experienced forwards in Origin history.

13. Corey Parker – Like a fine wine, Corey Parker just got better with age. Year after year he proved his doubters wrong and continued to provide 80 minute masterpieces for the Maroons.

Parker’s defence was rock solid but his true value to the team was his ability to offload and start line breaks from nothing. Parker was the best captain Queensland never had and was a true leader on and off the field in his 19 Origin Games.

14. Cooper Cronk – In any other era, Cronk would have been first picked in this side. He was unlucky to have not played many more Origins as he found himself stuck behind Lockyer and Thurston in their primes. He will, however, finish his career with 22 Origin appearances and is one of the very best halves in Queensland history.

15. Ashley Harrison – Harrison was a solid defender and gave his all for Queensland in 15 appearances. A guy you could rely on when the time came, Harrison is the ideal player to come off the bench when the troops are down.

16. Matt Gillet – Currently the most experienced big man in the Queensland forward line. Gillet is a figure of consistency and will always give his all on both ends of the field.

17. Michael Crocker – A personal favourite of mine. Crocker would always give Queensland a lift off the bench and was as solid a defender as you could find. Crocker played 13 games for Queensland and scored three tries in that time

