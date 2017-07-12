State of Origin 2017: How to watch Game 3 replays online and on TV

It’s the deciding game of an epic series and it’s saying goodbye to beloved Queensland veterans who have created a maroon legacy. Game three of the 2017 State of Origin series is set to be a finale of monumental proportions, of course you’re going to want to watch it again.

The Roar has you covered with our complete guide to watching replays of State of Origin 2017 Game 3.

How to watch State of Origin replays on TV

As usual, the Nine Network hs exclusive live rights to Wednesday’s game, however, you will be able to watch the replay multiple times through the Foxtel Network.

The Fox League channel, found on channel 502 of Foxtel, will reply the game using their own commentators and analysis.

The first replay will start on channel 502 at 10:00 pm, (AEST) Wednesday, July 12, just after Nine’s live coverage finishes.

Here is a complete list of replays. Please note all times are in AEST.

Date Start Time Channel Wed Jul 12 10:00 PM 502 Thurs Jul 13 3:30 AM 502 Thurs Jul 13 8:00 AM 502 Thurs Jul 13 12:30 PM 502 Thurs Jul 13 5:30 PM 502 Sat Jul 15 7:40 AM 502 Sun Jul 16 3:30 AM 502 Sun Jul 16 7:10 AM 502 Sun Jul 16 10:00 PM 502

To watch these replays on TV, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package.

How to stream State of Origin replays online

All of the scheduled replays will also be available on the Foxtel streaming services Foxtel Now and the Foxtel app.

Both of these services allow you to stream Foxtel channels live.

Replays are also available from the NRL Live Pass service, although they won’t be available until 12 hours after the match.

The NRL live pass can be accessed through your mobile, tablet or desktop and will cost $3.99 for a weekly pass or $99.99 for an annual pass. If you’re a new customer, there is a one-week free trial included.