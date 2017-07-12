State of Origin 2017: How to watch Game 3 replays online and on TV

It’s the deciding game of an epic series and it’s saying goodbye to beloved Queensland veterans who have created a maroon legacy. Game three of the 2017 State of Origin series is set to be a finale of monumental proportions, of course you’re going to want to watch it again.
The Roar has you covered with our complete guide to watching replays of State of Origin 2017 Game 3.
How to watch State of Origin replays on TV
As usual, the Nine Network hs exclusive live rights to Wednesday’s game, however, you will be able to watch the replay multiple times through the Foxtel Network.
The Fox League channel, found on channel 502 of Foxtel, will reply the game using their own commentators and analysis.
More State of Origin coverage
» The best Origin 3 preview on the internet
» PRICHARD: The Blues’ Game 3 performance is all in the head
» The two areas where the decider will be decided
» State of Origin expert tips and predictions
» State of Origin kick-off time: When will Game 3 start?
The first replay will start on channel 502 at 10:00 pm, (AEST) Wednesday, July 12, just after Nine’s live coverage finishes.
Here is a complete list of replays. Please note all times are in AEST.
|Date
|Start Time
|Channel
|Wed Jul 12
|10:00 PM
|502
|Thurs Jul 13
|3:30 AM
|502
|Thurs Jul 13
|8:00 AM
|502
|Thurs Jul 13
|12:30 PM
|502
|Thurs Jul 13
|5:30 PM
|502
|Sat Jul 15
|7:40 AM
|502
|Sun Jul 16
|3:30 AM
|502
|Sun Jul 16
|7:10 AM
|502
|Sun Jul 16
|10:00 PM
|502
To watch these replays on TV, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package.
How to stream State of Origin replays online
All of the scheduled replays will also be available on the Foxtel streaming services Foxtel Now and the Foxtel app.
Both of these services allow you to stream Foxtel channels live.
Replays are also available from the NRL Live Pass service, although they won’t be available until 12 hours after the match.
The NRL live pass can be accessed through your mobile, tablet or desktop and will cost $3.99 for a weekly pass or $99.99 for an annual pass. If you’re a new customer, there is a one-week free trial included.
How to watch the match on TV
Foxtel offers the best choice of live sport from Australia and around the world.
Sport on Foxtel’s iQ3 is the championship viewing experience including HD quality, the ability to record your favourite team and shows, as well as stream live sport anytime, anywhere on your favourite devices with the Foxtel app^ included in your subscription.
How to live stream the match online
Stream the best choice of live sport from Australia and around the world instantly with Foxtel Now. Foxtel Now is the more flexible and accessible way to stream live sport to your devices. Plus, you can start watching today with a two-week free trial^.
If you already have a Foxtel subscription that includes the Sport pack, you can stream live sport anytime, anywhere to your devices through the free Foxtel app~.
^Requires internet and compatible device. Data charges may apply. Australia only.
~Just connect your compatible device to the internet. Data charges may apply. Shows only available if they’re in your pack, some shows/channels not available. Sorry, Australia only.