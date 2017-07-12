State of Origin 3 halftime report: Maroons lead at the break

The Queensland Maroons have taken a handy lead into halftime of the deciding State of Origin match, completely outclassing the NSW Blues in the first half of Game 3 to go into the break 12-0 up.

The Maroons were far and away the better team in the first 40 minutes, and were justly rewarded for their dominance early on when Valentine Holmes scored his second Origin try in as many matches with a spectacular finish in the corner.

The try came on the back of some excellent build-up play from Billy Slater, who scythed across the field before getting an offload away, allowing Michael Morgan to draw the defence and release Holmes.

Cameron Smith converted from the sideline, and the advantage was almost doubled soon after, when Slater released Cooper Cronk, however the halfback was denied by a superb try-saving tackle from Brett Morris which knocked the ball loose just a metre from the posts.

The lead was extended to 12-0 later in the half when Cronk showed his class with a bullet-like cross-field kick which found Holmes with not a defender in touching distance to score his second.

The Maroons should have gone into halftime with a third try, but Smith, who was the best on ground in the half, failed to pass when he was presented with a three-on-two down the left touchline.