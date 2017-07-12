State of Origin live scores: QLD vs NSW – Game 3 live blog

The 2017 State of Origin series all comes down to Game 3 as the Queensland Maroons attempt to win without Johnathan Thurston against a New South Wales Blues team who have dominated for much of the series. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8:15pm (AEST).
The Blues should have wrapped up the series in Sydney. After taking Game 1 to the tune of 28-4, they were up 16-6 and dominating at halftime in Game 2.
But then the whole series flipped on its head. Mitchell Pearce and James Maloney went missing, the Blues forwards suddenly looked tired and the Maroons made them pay.
Dane Gagai, who has scored a try in every Maroons’ victory he has been a part of, scored a double and Thurston, playing with one arm, held his own to slow the winning conversion.
While Thurston’s representative career is over, this was supposed to be his farewell match and at home, the Maroons will be playing to send him out a winner in spirit.
In Thurston’s place is Cameron Munster, making his debut alongside a full Melbourne Storm spine – Bill Slater, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith the other three. Michael Morgan will start in the centres, while Queensland’s other Origin debutant, Ben Hunt, joins the bench.
The selection of Hunt is somewhat controversial, but the Maroons have written the textbook on how to use a utility in State of Origin. Given the misuse of Jack Bird by the Blues and the form of Cameron Munster, you can only think they still hold the advantage in that department.
Queensland need to improve and that’s the bottom line. If the Blues had closed out Game 2, this would be a dead rubber.
New South Wales have been dominant thanks to their pack. In Game 1, it was all Andrew Fifita has he claimed man of the match honours on the back of nearly 200 metres.
While the Maroons swamped him every time he had the ball in the second game, it allowed Jake Trbojevic and David Klemmer to play starring roles off the bench. Queensland must find a way to shut down all the Blues forwards, and if that means slightly averting attention from Fifita, then so be it.
New South Wales have also had the upper hand when it comes to kicking games, but that’s a shock. Simply put, Smith and Cronk are yet to play a good game in the series – don’t expect them to put in a third bad performance.
Prediction
Even if the Blues dominate like they have done in the first two matches, it’s just so difficult to tip them away from home in a decider. Smith is yet to play a good game, and with the Origin experience of Slater and Cronk alongside him, it’s not hard to see why I’m tipping them to lift the shield again.
Queensland by 4.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of State of Origin Game 3 from 8:15pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
8:59pm
Must do that again for the next 40 mins.
8:59pm
NSW getting schooled by C Smith….lucky it’s only 12, if they don’t get it together quick it’ll be 20+
Jackson looks like he’s carrying a leg injury, and the halves timing is waaaay off
A long way back with only Tedesco or Hayne likely to get them back into it
8:58pm
Its only 2 tries between them though…
8:57pm
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
8:57pm
HALFTIME
Gagai tries to take it down the right-hand side on the counter, but Cronk gets his team to settle and they work it through the middle. McGuire and Papalii over halfway before Glasby gets involved. He is tackled and Cronk tries to snap a field goal. Down the throat of Tedesco and he brings it back into a tackle.
What a dominant first half for the Maroons. They go to the sheds with a shut out and a 12-point lead.
Queensland Maroons 12
New South Wales Blues 0
8:59pm
12-0 reads 30-0
8:57pm
Camera pans to Daley.
Bowed head in hands, forlon – he has no clue.
8:57pm
Qld 12
NSW Zeroes
8:56pm
Blues are about to click into gear! Lozza likes a challenge!
8:56pm
has hayne completed a tackle yet?
8:56pm
40′ – 90 seconds before halftime and the Blues start this set 45 metres out. Klemmer with the first into the middle before Pearce goes short for Graham who is brought to ground. Trbojevic with an inside ball for Pearce who then finds Tedesco, and he is tackled 15 out. Now they come right and Maloney spreads it right for Dugan who drops it.
Dugan’s having a shocker in terms of errors.
Queensland Maroons 12
New South Wales Blues 0