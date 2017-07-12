The final teams for State of Origin Game 3 are in for both the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues, with no changes to either team for the decider.

Origin 3 Squads Queensland Maroons

1. Billy Slater

2. Valentine Holmes

3. Will Chambers

4. Michael Morgan

5. Dane Gagai

6. Cameron Munster

7. Cooper Cronk

8. Dylan Napa

9. Cameron Smith (c)

10. Jarrod Wallace

11. Gavin Cooper

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire Interchange

14. Ben Hunt

15. Josh Papalii

16. Coen Hess

17. Tim Glasby New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco

2. Blake Ferguson

3. Josh Dugan

4. Jarryd Hayne

5. Brett Morris

6. James Maloney

7. Mitchell Pearce

8. Aaron Woods

9. Nathan Peats

10. Andrew Fifita

11. Josh Jackson

12. Boyd Cordner (c)

13. Tyson Frizell Interchange

14. David Klemmer

15. Wade Graham

16. Jake Trbojevic

17. Jack Bird

Both teams will go into the deciding match of the 2017 State of Origin series with their teams as named last Monday. No injuries and a relatively straightforward preparation for the big game means neither team has had to make a change.

For the hosts, they were forced into a pair of changes for the match, with injuries crippling two of their biggest stars.

North Queensland Cowboys half, and one of the best players to ever step on a rugby league field, Johnathan Thurston has been ruled out by a season-ending shoulder injury. It ends the veteran playmaker’s Origin career after he announced earlier that this would be his last year playing representative football.

Filling the void left by Thurston will be the Melbourne Storm’s Cameron Munster. He has been named to start in the No.6 jersey and will complete a Melbourne Storm spine for the Maroons, joining Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater, the latter of whom has overcome an ankle scare to line up in the decider.

Darius Boyd is also out, with a thumb injury ruining his chances of playing the third game. Standing up in his place will be Michael Morgan, who has been the Maroons utility for the last few years. Morgan has been named out of position in the centres, but has proven his versatility throughout this year’s Origin series.

Taking the utility role on the bench is Ben Hunt. He was picked ahead of Manly half Daly Cherry-Evans.

The Blues, on the other hand, will continue their settled approach, picking the same 17 that walked out in the first two games. It’s the first time in over 20 years the Blues have gone through an entire series without making a single change to their team.

Despite losing Game 2 and fans calling for certain players to be dropped, Laurie Daley has stood by the men who delivered Game 1 victory, hoping they can repeat the success at Suncorp Stadium and deliver New South Wales just their second title since 2005.