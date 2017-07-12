 

State of Origin 2017 Game 3 final teams: Queensland Maroons vs NSW Blues line-ups

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

0 Have your say

    The final teams for State of Origin Game 3 are in for both the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues, with no changes to either team for the decider.

    Origin 3 Squads

    Queensland Maroons
    1. Billy Slater
    2. Valentine Holmes
    3. Will Chambers
    4. Michael Morgan
    5. Dane Gagai
    6. Cameron Munster
    7. Cooper Cronk
    8. Dylan Napa
    9. Cameron Smith (c)
    10. Jarrod Wallace
    11. Gavin Cooper
    12. Matt Gillett
    13. Josh McGuire

    Interchange
    14. Ben Hunt
    15. Josh Papalii
    16. Coen Hess
    17. Tim Glasby

    New South Wales Blues
    1. James Tedesco
    2. Blake Ferguson
    3. Josh Dugan
    4. Jarryd Hayne
    5. Brett Morris
    6. James Maloney
    7. Mitchell Pearce
    8. Aaron Woods
    9. Nathan Peats
    10. Andrew Fifita
    11. Josh Jackson
    12. Boyd Cordner (c)
    13. Tyson Frizell

    Interchange
    14. David Klemmer
    15. Wade Graham
    16. Jake Trbojevic
    17. Jack Bird

    Both teams will go into the deciding match of the 2017 State of Origin series with their teams as named last Monday. No injuries and a relatively straightforward preparation for the big game means neither team has had to make a change.

    For the hosts, they were forced into a pair of changes for the match, with injuries crippling two of their biggest stars.

    North Queensland Cowboys half, and one of the best players to ever step on a rugby league field, Johnathan Thurston has been ruled out by a season-ending shoulder injury. It ends the veteran playmaker’s Origin career after he announced earlier that this would be his last year playing representative football.

    Filling the void left by Thurston will be the Melbourne Storm’s Cameron Munster. He has been named to start in the No.6 jersey and will complete a Melbourne Storm spine for the Maroons, joining Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater, the latter of whom has overcome an ankle scare to line up in the decider.

    Darius Boyd is also out, with a thumb injury ruining his chances of playing the third game. Standing up in his place will be Michael Morgan, who has been the Maroons utility for the last few years. Morgan has been named out of position in the centres, but has proven his versatility throughout this year’s Origin series.

    Taking the utility role on the bench is Ben Hunt. He was picked ahead of Manly half Daly Cherry-Evans.

    The Blues, on the other hand, will continue their settled approach, picking the same 17 that walked out in the first two games. It’s the first time in over 20 years the Blues have gone through an entire series without making a single change to their team.

    Despite losing Game 2 and fans calling for certain players to be dropped, Laurie Daley has stood by the men who delivered Game 1 victory, hoping they can repeat the success at Suncorp Stadium and deliver New South Wales just their second title since 2005.

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.

    It's time for the State of Origin decider! The Roar has you covered for all your Origin needs, including our definitive Origin stats preview, Game 3 expert tips and predictions, the latest Origin teams news and much, much more.