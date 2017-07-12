State of Origin 2017 Game 3 man of the match: Cameron Smith leads Queensland to victory

Queensland captain Cameron Smith has taken out man of the match honours for Game 3 of the 2017 State of Origin series, playing a starring role as the Maroons won 22-6.

Smith had a blinder for the Maroons after a quiet start to the series. While he failed to run the ball effectively and made poor decisions during the first two games, he was back to his best in the decider.

During the first half in particular, Smith was all over the park for the Maroons involved in everything as they played an expansive style which allowed them to skip away to the win.

Smith’s creativity was a large part of the reason Queensland were able to win the match, popping up at first receiver and second receiver on a few occasions.

His running from dummy half – where he made 105 metres from 15 runs including paving the way for a few line breaks, one of which turned into a try – was sensational.

As always, the Queensland captain was solid in defence, making 37 tackles and missing just one, while he also kicked three goals from the sideline.

The other major contender appeared to be debutant Cameron Munster, who was dangerous in the halves. He was able to take on the line numerous times ending with 124 metres and a pair of try assists.

For the first time in history, a winger took out the man of the series award, with Queensland’s Dane Gagai being named the best player across the three matches.

It’s little surprise either. He was Queensland’s best in a badly beaten side during Game 1, then was unlucky not to be awarded man of the match in Game 2.

He backed it up in Game 3 with another heavily involved game, running 22 times 23 times and making a stack of metres as well as proving solid in defence.