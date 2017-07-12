When will State of Origin actually kick off? It’s the age-old question rugby league fans have battled with Origin after Origin.

There has been an improvement in the first two games of this year’s series, but a decider starting on time? Now that has never happened! Here, you can vote what time the Game 3 kick-off time will be in kick-off bingo.

Game 1 of this year’s series kicked off at 8:16pm (AEST) and Game 2 at 8:15pm, despite the official advertised time being 8pm and the NRL run-sheet reportedly saying 8:12pm for both games.

There haven’t been any announced changes to the run sheet and it’s again been noted that kick-off should be around 8:12pm for what could potentially be one of the most-watched rugby league games in history.

The interesting element to note about the decider is that the curtain raiser, featuring the Under 16s State of Origin, isn’t due to end until 7:40pm, because kick-off is delayed until 5:50pm. You can read all about that in The Roar‘s Origin 3 complete schedule.

Before Game 2, the curtain-raiser – which was the Under 18s match – was over half an hour earlier. Furthermore, there was no special presentation to be made for Johnathan Thurston, which could take some time alongside the pre-match entertainment.

So with that being said, it’s difficult to see kick-off being as early as it was in the first two games. Still, the reason we haven’t been delayed past 8:20pm this year as we have previously is the media and public pressure put on the NRL, so the game’s organisers will again be under the pump to get the game underway as early as possible.

But, we want to know what you think. On the form below, you can cast your vote for kick-off and we will update this article with a result at 7:30pm (AEST) this evening.