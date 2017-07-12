State of Origin 2017: Your ultimate last-minute guide to Game 3 – Queensland Maroons vs NSW Blues

State of Origin Game 3 between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues is likely to be the most-watched match in the history of rugby league, so before you go to Origin parties, equip yourself with all the knowledge you need in The Roar’s ultimate last-minute guide to the decider.

What’s the series status?

Did we give it away in the opening paragraph? It’s a decider with the series tied at one game all. Unlike last year, when Game 3 was a dead rubber with nothing to play for, this one will have a shield presented to the winner at the end of the 80 minutes.

The New South Wales Blues won the first game by the considerable margin of 28 points to 4 away from home.

They were up 16-6 in the second as well, before the Maroons bounced back to win 18-16, forcing a live game 3.

When is it?

The decider of the 2017 State of Origin series will be played on Wednesday, June 12, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm (AEST).

Unless you have been living under a rock though, you’ll know kick-off won’t be on time. The NRL’s official run sheet states 8:12pm (AEST). Game 1 kicked off at 8:16pm and Game 2 at 8:15pm.

If you want to check out the rest of the day’s events, look no further than our complete Origin 3 schedule.

Will we definitely get a result?

Yes! There will be no repeats of the farcical All Blacks-British and Irish Lions finish, where a draw in the third and final Test left the series all tied up – an anti-climax if ever there was one.

Thankfully, we’re guaranteed a result here. If the game is still all square after 80 minutes, we head to golden point extra-time. There’s no time limit on the extra period, so the teams will play until there’s a winner.

Where is it?

The decider will be played at Queensland’s fortress, Suncorp Stadium. The 52,000-capacity stadium is already sold out.

Who’s playing?

The Maroons have made two changes for the decider. Johnathan Thurston and Darius Boyd are out with injury, which means Cameron Munster comes into the halves and Michael Morgan the centres. Ben Hunt takes Morgan’s bench place.

The Blues have named the same side in all three games for the first time in over 20 years.

Queensland Maroons

1. Billy Slater, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Michael Morgan, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Cooper Cronk, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (c), 10. Jarrod Wallace, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14. Michael Morgan, 15. Josh Papalii, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Tim Glasby

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Brett Morris, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Boyd Cordner (c), 13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird

Who are the referees?

Like the Blues, there have been no changes to the referees for the entirety of the series.

Referee: Matt Cecchin

Assist Referee: Gerard Sutton

Senior Review Official: Bernard Sutton

Review Official: Ben Galea

Touch Judges: Brett Suttor, Chris Butler

Standby Referee: Alan Shortall

Standby Touch Judge: Michael Wise

What do the betting odds tell us?

The Blues are going to win, according to betting odds. They are $1.75 for the victory, the Maroons, sitting as $2.25 outsiders.

* – odds correct at 9:30am (AEST) on Wednesday, July 12.

How do I watch it?

Channel Nine are the exclusive broadcasters of State of Origin. They will begin their broadcast at 7pm (AEST) and conclude at around 10:30pm (AEST).

How do I live stream the decider?

The only way to stream is through the NRL Live Pass application. This can be accessed on mobile, tablet or desktop.

How can I listen to the match on radio?

There are three options for those wanting to listen on radio. On AM, you can tune into ABC Grandstand or 2GB, while on FM you can listen to Triple M.

What do the statistics say?

We’ve got the most comprehensive Origin stats preview going around, but here’s an abridged version if you don’t have the time.

In State of Origin history, there have now been 110 matches played with the Maroons winning 59, the Blues 49 and the remaining two matches being drawn. Draws of course, are no longer possible with extra time.

When Origin started in 1980, it was only a single match. The three-match series concept began in 1982. Out of 35 series since, the Maroons have 20, the Blues 13 and those series with drawn matches in them counting for the other two as drawn.

At Suncorp Stadium, there have been a total of 52 matches, with the Maroons holding the ledger at 33 to 19. Furthermore, nine of those matches have been deciders in Brisbane, with the Maroons winning six of them.

The total number of deciders played in State of Origin history is 18, with the Maroons winning 12 compared to the Blues six.

Who should I tip?

According to The Roar‘s expert tipping panel, it’s Queensland. Three of four panellists tipped them to win the decider and take home an 11th series in 12 years.