State of Origin first try scorer Game 3, 2017: Valentine Holmes scores with a flying finish

Valentine Holmes has scored the first try of Game 3 in the 2017 State of Origin series for the Queensland Maroons against the NSW Blues with a thrilling aerial finish.

Thanks to a timely offload from Billy Slater after a cross-field run, the Maroons were able to find space down the left wing through Michael Morgan who drew in two defenders before firing off to Holmes.

Still with 20 metres to go, Holmes had three New South Wales defenders flying across in cover defence, but he was able to dive across in the corner, planting the ball down one-handed with the fingertips.

There was some controversy around the finish, however the Bunker ruled Holmes had maintained control of the ball before planting it down in the corner.

The conversion was kicked from the sideline and Queensland take an early 6-0 lead, however it could have been even better for the hosts were it not for a spectacular try-saving tackle from Brett Morris which denied Cooper Cronk just minutes later.