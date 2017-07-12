State of Origin live stream: How to watch Game 3 streaming online and on TV

There’s nothing quite like a State of Origin decider. Game 3 will see the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues fighting it out for the right to lift the shield and you won’t miss a moment with The Roar‘s guide to live streaming and watching the match.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 12. That kick-off time is likely to be delayed by pre-match entertainment and formalities though.

Game 1 kicked off at 8:16pm (AEST), while Game 2 was one minute earlier at 8:15pm (AEST). You can find all the kick-off information for Game 3 right here.

The series finds itself in a decider after the Blues won Game 1 28-4, then squandered a 16-6 lead to lose Game 2 at home 18-16.

How to watch the match on TV

There is only one way to watch the State of Origin series in Australia and that will be through the Nine Network. They hold the exclusive rights to Origin and the NRL grand final, which means you won’t be able to watch Fox Sports, as you can for every other match of the NRL season.

Nine will begin their coverage of Origin 3 at the earlier time of 7pm (AEST). It’s expected that this match may be the biggest in ratings history, so it’s little surprise Nine are beginning their coverage earlier. With the presentation to be made for the retiring Johnathan Thurston, that is also likely to be broadcast.

A 7pm start allows for about an hour and a quarter of pre-game, with the broadcast due to end about half an hour after fulltime at 10:30pm (AEST).

To tune into Nine’s coverage, you will be looking for channel 90 (high definition) or channel 91 (standard definition) on your telly. If you are tuning into Nine through Foxtel, then it’s channel 100 for standard definition and 209 for high definition.

How to live stream the match online

Because Nine are the exclusive broadcasters of the match, you won’t be able to stream through either the Foxtel app or Foxtel Now. Instead, the only way to stream the match will be by using the NRL Live Pass application. The NRL’s official streaming service can be used on either mobile, tablet or PC and allows you to stream every game of the season including representative fixtures.

It also provides full match replays 12 hours after each match finishes.

The NRL live pass will set you back $99.99 for the year, or $3.99 per week. For some Telstra customers, the live pass may be included in your plan, and there is also a one-week free trial for new customers.

How to listen to the match on radio

If you want to tune into the match through radio, your options are varied. There are three radio stations covering the match, two on AM and one on FM. ABC Grandstand, 2GB and Triple M. To find local frequencies and extra coverage information, you can check each station’s website.

The Roar will also be covering the decider of the series in depth with a live blog, highlights and plenty of analysis throughout the night and straight after the match.