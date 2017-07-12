 

WATCH: Cameron Munster sets up third try for Valentine Holmes in Origin game 3

    Valentine Holmes scored a third try in Game 3 of the 2017 State of Origin series with the help of Cameron Munster.

    Munster showed that Kevin Walters’ decision to start him in the place vacated by the injured Johnathan Thurston was the right call, setting up Holmes for crucial try.

    It was a groaner for NSW fans as James Tedesco missed a chance to stop Holmes before he went calmly over the line to score his, and Queensland’s, third try of the game.

    Queensland weren’t able to convert the try, leaving the scoreline at 16-6.

