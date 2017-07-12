WATCH: Dugan scores Blues’ first try in Origin game 3

Josh Dugan gave the NSW Blues some hope in the second half of Game 3 of the 2017 State of Origin series, scoring the state’s first try of the night.

Queensland had scored the first two tries of the night, both coming through Valentine Holmes, and putting them up 12-0.

Dugan’s try, coming in the 48th minute, put the Blues back into the match, especially after it was successfully converted by James Maloney to make the score 12-6.