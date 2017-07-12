 

WATCH: Dugan scores Blues’ first try in Origin game 3

Roar TV Roar Guru

By , Roar TV is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , , ,

0 Have your say

    Josh Dugan gave the NSW Blues some hope in the second half of Game 3 of the 2017 State of Origin series, scoring the state’s first try of the night.

    More Origin 3 coverage:
    » Game 3 match report: Maroons keep their dynasty alive after smashing the Blues
    » Five talking points from Origin 3
    » How it happened: Re-live Game 3 with our Origin live scores, blog and highlights
    » WATCH: Cameron Munster sets up Valentine Holmes’ third try
    » WATCH: Cooper Cronk sets up Valentine Holmes with superb kick

    Queensland had scored the first two tries of the night, both coming through Valentine Holmes, and putting them up 12-0.

    Dugan’s try, coming in the 48th minute, put the Blues back into the match, especially after it was successfully converted by James Maloney to make the score 12-6.

    Roar TV
    Roar TV

    Watch more sports videos at The Roar TV.

    Download the app NOW to make sure you never miss a must-see sporting moment.

    The Roar TV – it's your sports video.

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.

    It's time for the State of Origin decider! The Roar has you covered for all your Origin needs, including our definitive Origin stats preview, Game 3 expert tips and predictions, the latest Origin teams news and much, much more.