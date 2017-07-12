 

WATCH: Highlights from State of Origin Game 3

    The Queensland Maroons have won the 2017 State of Origin series thanks to a 22-6 victory over the NSW Blues in Game 3.

    The win was set up in the first half with Valentine Holmes scoring two tries, the second coming through a brilliant kick from Cooper Cronk.

    Josh Dugan scored the Blues’ only try of the match in the second half to give NSW a sniff, making the score 12-6.

    However a third try from Holmes followed by one from Jarrod Wallace put the last nails in the coffin for NSW, making Queensland the champs for the eleventh time in twelve years.

