WATCH: Highlights from State of Origin Game 3

The Queensland Maroons have won the 2017 State of Origin series thanks to a 22-6 victory over the NSW Blues in Game 3.

The win was set up in the first half with Valentine Holmes scoring two tries, the second coming through a brilliant kick from Cooper Cronk.

Josh Dugan scored the Blues’ only try of the match in the second half to give NSW a sniff, making the score 12-6.

However a third try from Holmes followed by one from Jarrod Wallace put the last nails in the coffin for NSW, making Queensland the champs for the eleventh time in twelve years.