2017 Tour de France: Stage 12 live race updates, blog

Yesterday’s finishing town of Pau will be the start of the second summit finish of the race, with the riders heading into the Pyrennes on Stage 12 of the Tour de France. Join The Roar’s live coverage from 9pm (AEST).
Today’s stage includes six classified climbs, with the first of those starting after 55 kilometres.
The Category 4 climb of the Cote de Capvern is up first, averaging 3.1 per cent for 7.7 kilometres. It will be a nice way to start a long day of climbing.
Michael Matthews will be hoping Marcel Kittel has already been dropped from the peloton, as the intermediate sprint point comes after 90 kilometres. It is more than likely that Matthews will get himself into the break, as he has done previously in this race, to take maximum points at the intermediate.
The Category 2 climb of the Col des Ares is the second categorised climb, which is another easy climb gradient-wise, at only 4.6 per cent for 7.4 kilometres.
It is then a short descent before the first-category climb of the Col de Mente, which averages 8.1 per cent for just under seven kilometres.
The decent has a series of switchbacks in the first few kilometres, then it’s a fairly flowing affair before the peloton start the most difficult climb of the route, the hors category climb of the Port de Bales.
The climb averages just under eight per cent for 11.7 kilometres, however has gradients of above 19 per cent.
At the top of the climb, the riders will be just over 30 kilometres to the finish, with the descent to the penultimate climb leading the riders into the final 15 kilometres.
The penultimate climb of the Col de Peyresourde will offer a chance for the general classification men to attack, with the climb being just under 10 kilometres at 7.6 per cents, with gradients at 12 per cent.
The climb is completed with five kilometres to go, with the riders then descending along straight roads until the 2.5 kilometre to go point, where they start the final climb, to the finishing point at the top of the Peyragudes.
The final climb is 2.5 kilometres at 8.1 per cent, with a maximum gradient at 14.1 per cent.
The opportunists who are looking for the King of the Mountains jersey will need to be in the break today, with a lot of points on offer.
The final 50 kilometres are identical to those raced over back on Stage 17 of the 2012 Tour. On that day, Alejandro Valverde took the stage, ahead of Chris Froome.
Can Nairo Quintana emulate his teammate and win atop the Peyragudes?
9:14pm
9:14pm
Thomas de Gendt took the points on the first climb of the day, the category four climb of the Cote de Capvern.
9:11pm
9:11pm
Questioned by FranceTelevisions, Team Sky’s sport director Nicolas Portal said: “We’re not really interested in winning the stage. But this is the first big mountain stage and the idea is to gain something in the finale. At least we want to maintain Chris Froome’s advantage. I foresee attacks starting in the col de Peyresourde, possibly by Nairo Quintana as we see his team-mate Imañol Erviti in the front group now. We’ve been put under pressure but it has strengthened the morale of the team.”
9:10pm
9:10pm
Looking at the composition of the break, there are no real climbers that will dominate in the high mountains.
Diego Ulissi and Thomas de Gendt would probably be the most favoured on this parkour to last the longest.
However, the peloton are not letting the gap grow, which has been a theme of this tour to date. I think the stage will culminate in the general classification riders fighting it out for the stage win.
9:06pm
9:06pm
80km have been covered. Team Sky still leads the pack, 5.15 behind the breakaway group in which Marcel Kittel and Michael Matthews eye the intermediate sprint at km 94.
9:03pm
9:03pm
The break today includes both Marcel Kittel and Michael Matthews, with the intermediate sprint in the next 10 kilometres.
The full list of riders in the break include: Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale), Imañol Erviti (Movistar), Koen De Kort (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Küng (BMC), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data), Marcel Kittel and Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Julien Simon (Cofidis).
9:00pm
9:00pm
Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) holds the green jersey with 335 points. Runner up Michael Matthews (Sunweb) has 202 points, André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) has 171. 40 points are up for grabs today with a maximum of 20 at the intermediate sprint in Loures-Barousse (km 94) and 20 on the finishing line in Peyragudes.
8:58pm
8:58pm
Chris Froome (Sky) is in the yellow jersey for the seventh day in this Tour de France. At the foot of the Pyrenees, he leads the overall ranking by 18 seconds over Fabio Aru (Astana), 51 seconds over Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), 55 seconds over Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) and 1.37 over Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) who keeps racing despite two small fractures, one in a scaphoid, the other one in the head of the radius near his left elbow.
8:55pm
8:55pm
Welcome to the Roar’s live coverage of Stage 12 of the Tour de France.