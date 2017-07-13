Arsenal vs Sydney FC kick off time: Pre-season friendly start time, game information and broadcast details

English football powerhouse Arsenal will play the first of two matches in Sydney when they take on Sydney FC tonight. Here’s everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly.

The match will be played at ANZ Stadium in Sydney in front of an expected sell-out crowd. Most of the interest will be on superstar Alexandre Lacazette, who was named in the 25-man squad and could potentially make his club debut on Thursday after his club-record £46.5million ($A79 million) transfer from French club Olympique Lyonnais.

Arsenal has brought a strong squad down under, with star players Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny joining Lacazette on the pre-season tour.

Meanwhile, A-League champions Sydney FC will be defending their home ground and enter the game as underdogs.

Key Game Information Kickoff: 8:00pm (AEST) July 13

Venue: ANZ Stadium

TV: SBS Viceland, live from 7:30pm (AEST)

Online: The World Game, SBS On Demand

Betting: Sydney FC $8.50, Arsenal $1.29

Arsenal squad for pre-season tour of Australia

Petr Cech (GK), Emi Martinez (GK), David Ospina (GK), Krystian Bielik, Cohen Bramall, Francis Coquelin, Mohamed Elneny, Olivier Giroud, Alex Iwobi, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Donyell Malen, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Joe Willock, Granit Xhaka.

Broadcast Information

SBS has announced that they have exclusive airing rights to both games and will broadcast the two games through their Viceland channel, which was previously known as SBS 2. Coverage starts from 7:30 pm (AEST) and runs until 10:15 pm.

You will also be able to stream the match for free using SBS’s online services The World Game and SBS On Demand.

The coverage will include expert analysis and commentary by Craig Foster, David Basheer and Craig Moore.