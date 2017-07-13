Arsenal vs Sydney FC live stream: How to watch the pre-season friendly online and on TV

English football heavyweights Arsenal have travelled to Australia and will play the first of two scheduled matches against Sydney FC on Thursday, July 13 at ANZ Stadium. This is The Roar’s ultimate guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

Arsenal has unveiled a star-studded squad for the match, including new signing Alexandre Lacazette, which is expected to draw sell-out crowds to ANZ Stadium when they go up against the A-League’s defending champions, Sydney FC, before facing the Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

With the start of the Premier League season less than six weeks away, these matches will give fans a good insight into the form of the powerhouse club before they embark on their Chinese tour.

Here’s all the information you need to watch the game as it happens.

How to watch on TV

SBS has announced that they have exclusive airing rights to both games and will broadcast the two games through their Viceland channel, which was previously known as SBS 2. Coverage starts from 7:30pm (AEST) before kick-off at 8pm, and runs until 10:15pm.

SBS is available to all those who have access to free to air TV, which is excellent news for football fans who don’t want to have to pay extra for pay TV.

The coverage will include expert analysis and commentary by Craig Foster, David Basheer and Craig Moore.

How to watch online

There are a couple of ways to stream the game online.

The first way is through SBS’s online football platform, The World Game. The game will be streamed live and free on their website and app for everyone to watch.

The second way is to use SBS on demand which will also allow you to watch the game.

If you’re not in Australia, you should be able to tune into the match using Arsenal TV.