 

Auckland Nines shelved for 2018

By , Warren Barnsley is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    The NRL has suspended the Auckland Nines for 2018 but insists the pre-season tournament has a future beyond next year.

    The league has blamed a packed rugby league schedule due to this year’s World Cup, which runs to December 2.

    The event has endured the same fate as the All Stars fixture, which also won’t be held again before 2019.

    The NRL also confirmed it is seeking expressions of interest to hold the Nines – which has been played at Eden Park since its inception in 2014 – elsewhere.

    The event in New Zealand’s biggest city has been under a cloud after a drop in this year’s ticket sales, with around 22,000 spectators attending compared to sell-outs in previous years.

    Organisers Duco Events have previously called for the event to be moved to Australia and the NRL said there is every chance that will happen.

    But a return to New Zealand also remained on the table for future editions, NRL chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo said.

    © AAP 2017

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.

    Queensland have won Game 3 of the 2017 State of Origin series to take home the shield for the 11th time in 12 years. Check out how the action unfolded with our Origin 3 match report and join the discussion withfive talking points from the Origin decider.