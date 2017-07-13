Johns looms as Daley baulks on NSW future

NSW great Andrew Johns has left the door open on possibly taking over as State of Origin coach should Laurie Daley not be renewed for 2018.

Daley’s future remains up in the air after he refused to discuss whether he would seek a sixth crack at Queensland next year, following their series-deciding 22-6 loss on Wednesday.

The defeat means Daley became the first Origin coach to suffer four series defeats, and his current contract expires at the end of the year.

New South Wales Rugby League boss Dave Trodden declined to talk about Daley’s fate however it is believed a decision on a new deal won’t be made until a review in September.

Like he has been all year, Daley was cagey on his coaching future after the match.

“I think I’ve always been clear what I’m going to do. It’s certainly not been about me. It’s always been about the team, and all about trying to get them to perform well,” he said.

Asked whether the result changed his plans, Daley said: “No.”

Johns was the Blues’ harshest critic after game two, when NSW blew a 16-6 lead in Sydney before being comprehensively outplayed in game three.

And he again didn’t miss the team with his analysis of their performance.

“I still don’t think NSW get it, just really don’t get it. There was times there with the ball was thrown back inside, we just switched off,” he said on Channel Nine’s commentary.

“You think the ball goes past you, well my job’s done. You can’t give up on it in Origin footy and that’s what we have to get the mentality of. It’s not about set plays and fancy plays.

“Cooper Cronk spoke about will and desire. That’s what wins these games.”

Johns, who is currently a halves coach at the Sydney Roosters, has previously shot down any prospect of assuming the role when Daley departs.

But when pressed by Paul Vautin, the former Blues halfback indicated that could change.

“When you asked me that on The Footy Show. I said no. I can’t answer at the moment. I don’t know mate. I don’t know if I need that pressure in my life, if I’m going to be honest,” he said.

Phil Gould, who is the most successful coach in Blues history, was unsure whether a coaching change would make the desired effect.

“I don’t think this is about coaching and I don’t think this is about the selection,” he said.

“I think it is a thing that we have never done over the last 10 or 11 years and I keep saying it every time we lose. We just haven’t cultivated a leadership group that we can trust.

“That is the difference between us and Queensland at the moment.”