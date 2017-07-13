Past the post: Warwick Farm, Flemington and Doomben blackbookers

There was plenty of good racing to be had last weekend. (Image: Tristan Rayner)

There was some decent racing right across the board on Saturday, with racing at Warwick Farm and Doomben as well as finals day at Flemington. Here are my horses to follow and forget.

Warwick Farm

Follow

Awesome Pluck: A really good gelding for Jenny Graham. I thought he did a great job in defeat – back and wide all the way yet kept surging late. He is going to be a classy three-year-old in time.

Blendwell: Not really a first up performer, but I thought she was a beauty in defeat, working home from the back with purpose. Keen to see what she does.

Collateral: He should have won, but the tactics from Heywood were wrong, and he admitted it post race. He’s flying and can bounce back hard.

Suncraze: Dear me. He has the ability of a black-type horse, but he is just a fruitloop upstairs and has no idea what the caper is about. Once he figures it out, he will be a beauty.

Forget

Yuma Desert: This horse is a money-muncher and isn’t anything pretty to look at. It sat on speed without pressure and weakened late – no more for punters, surely.

Cadogan: A brilliant first-up winner at Scone, it has done little to nothing since, and this run was awful.

Old North: He can go in again, and I have no idea why he was supported.

Doomben

Follow

Showashadow: This horse was heavily backed to win this race but was just given not much hope from the barrier and should be completely forgiven.

William Wallace: Gee, this was a stiff watch. He got badly held up near the inside when appearing to be bolting and when clear but savaged the line.

Eat My Trust/Raja Ampat: An unbelievable ride from McGuren got Eat My Trust home, but he was very good. Raja Ampat was a painful watch.

Forget

Majella Magic: Nice type for Tony Gollan, who tries hard but just doesn’t attack the line with purpose and is weak at the end, as we saw last Saturday. Not sure a win in town is nearby.

Mr Epic: He has Been becoming very costly to follow and one to avoid, I think. Winner spanked them, yes, but he didn’t ping at all.

Better Land: This horse was bred to be a star and runs like a milk drinker. Continues to be backed and hard in the market – but why?

Flemington

Follow

Ruby Sea: This is a good filly for Ciaron Maher, who was a few weeks between runs, and I think she just ran out of condition late, beaten by a hard-fit filly. I’m not sure where she goes now, but she’s above average.

Victory Downs: Gee, this was a tough watch if you backed him. I think if he gets out earlier and gets clear air, he goes close to winning. At least he showed he can measure up in Melbourne.

Urban Ruler: This horse went huge in defeat. Sadler nearly pulled off a brilliant ride but couldn’t quite get in and was left wide with no cover. It looked the winner but was pipped late. He’s a beauty.

Forget

Tsaritsa: She was very good as a three-year-old filly, but as a mare she hasn’t gone on with it, and she was very plain here. Breeding barn might be calling alongside A Lotta Love.

Bullish Stock: I’m not sure why he was supported here. He’s a bit of a non-winner and a real plugger. City wins in Melbourne won’t be happening.

What A Shock: A money-muncher that has always promised a fair bit but just can’t quite deliver. It might need to go the provincials to get a confidence boost.