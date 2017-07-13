The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 19

It’s time to focus on the NRL again. The State of Origin series is over, the final four teams are enjoying their last byes and the run to the finals is underway. With six games to dissect, The Roar’s NRL expert tipping panel are here to give you their opinions on Round 19.

Wasn’t last week fun? Actually, it might have been for others but given The Crowd got 1, I’m going to say most of you will agree with me. You see, Tim and I both got a big fat zero. So, the less said about all that, the better eh?

Mary and Greg got three and two respectively, which, in comparison, is pretty damn good. That leaves The Crowd’s margin at the top cut to six over Greg (82), while Mary moves up a spot on 76. Tim and myself round it out on 75 and 74.

Of course, last week was a pretty tough round to tip. The Rabbitohs lost to the Roosters without five Origin players after beating Penrith the week before, the Sea Eagles were rolled by Penrith and then the Eels dispelled every bit of inconsistency to beat the Storm.

Then, to cap the weekend off, the Knights found another way to lose against the struggling Bulldogs.

As mentioned, we have six games this weekend. The Warriors open it up against the Panthers, in a game that might as well come in a neatly wrapped package with a label on it saying ‘good luck tippers.’ Two inconsistent sides who at their best could be premiership winners, but very rarely get anywhere near their best.

The Raiders then look to re-ignite their hoodoo against the Dragons in a rare free-to-air TV game in the nation’s capital. Again, with the Dragons sliding, the hoodoo and the Raiders rubbish performances in 2017 it’s another game that could go any which way.

Brisbane will then travel to Newcastle on Saturday in a game that should be more straightforward before the Titans host the Sharks.

Sunday brings us a double-header as the Sea Eagles host the Tigers and the Rabbitohs take a home game to Cairns against the Cowboys.

Mary will lead us off this week.

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

Warriors. This is a very hard game to tip. The Panthers finally beat a team in the top eight last week and the combination between Nathan Cleary and Matt Moylan is beginning to come together. Both these teams should be up for this game just because they need a win to keep their finals hopes alive. I’m tipping the Warriors at home.

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Raiders. Call me crazy here but I’m tipping the Raiders. I’m giving them one more chance to prove that 2017 isn’t over for them. The Dragons have struggled in recent weeks and are vulnerable, particularly at GIO Stadium where they have only won four out of 15 outings. This is a side that seems to be faltering in the lead-up to the finals and I’m predicting an upset.

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. After last week’s devastating loss, I’m not sure the Knights can win another game this season. My heart was broken when Moses Mbye scored in the dying moments and it broke a little bit more when Brock Lamb missed the sideline penalty. The Broncos have survived their challenging Origin period and should be near full strength when they play the Knights.

Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. One of these teams is a Premiership contender. The other has had its season derailed by injury. It’s interesting, despite the Titans being so injury depleted this year they have put in some gritty performances. I think this will be closer than a lot of people thing, but the Sharks should win this game. Will Luke Lewis score a runaway try again? I say yes.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers

Sea Eagles. Manly will be desperate to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Panthers last weekend and I expect them to do so against a Tigers side which has struggled throughout 2017. If the Sea Eagles are serious about a top four spot, this is a must-win game.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. How can I possibly tip against the Cowboys here, even with the potential of several Origin players missing? The Rabbitohs were very difficult to watch last week with their biggest attacking weapon being Angus Crichton. The Cowboys have proven in recent weeks that they can still get the job done even without Johnathan Thurston and this weekend will be no exception.

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. I saw a stat that says the Warriors have the best completion rate in the NRL. Well, why are they running 10th? What are they doing with the ball? I don’t like the look of their bench.

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Raiders. Seriously, who are you supposed to tip here? You can’t trust the Raiders or the Dragons. I’m flipping a coin, waiting for it to come down… it’s landed on heads, which was Raiders.

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. They’ve got a few backing up from State of Origin, but they’re playing the Knights. They’re away from home, but they’re playing the Knights. I really don’t know what else to say.

Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. They’ve got a few backing up from State of Origin, but so have the Titans. We’re getting down to the run home to the finals now, so you’ve got to think that is Sharks time.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers

Sea Eagles. Maybe Daly Cherry-Evans can get ex-Storm player Blake Green to put in a good word with Cameron Munster for him and get things started on a 2018 Queensland halves partnership.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. The Rabbitohs blew it big-time against a Roosters outfit that was missing State of Origin players last week. Queensland won without Johnathan Thurston – now it’s the Cowboys’ turn!

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

Warriors. I’m not really sure why I’d go the Warriors but I’m going to. I have a feeling the Panthers might get the rough end of the penalty stick this week.

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. The only way I’m going to get a win for my beloved green machine is if I tip against them. (Author’s note – it’s still not going to happen!)

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Knights. They’ve got to win one soon and should have last week! Why not this one against the Broncos?

Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks

Titans. They are at home and hold a good record against the Sharks so why not?

Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers

Sea Eagles. The poor Wests Tigers coming up against Manly after last week’s game. There’s a lot of anger down at Brookvale. I think the Tigers are going to cop it horribly.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. Cows. Up north and post Origin. Taumololo running wild. Morgan at the helm, Coen Drago (Hess). I like the Cowboys and I really like Michael Morgan – a top bloke.

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. This is a ridiculously tough game to tip. The Panthers are all at sea right at the moment, despite their win over Manly last week. They must win for their own finals hopes, but if the Warriors play half well they win this. Unfortunately, I can’t trust the Warriors to play well.

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. I almost went the Raiders purely because of the hoodoo, but then the Dragons have actually beaten the Raiders a few times recently. Canberra haven’t been playing well either, and while the Dragons have been inconsistent they will be up for this one.

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. If there’s one thing I’m looking forward to this weekend, it’s watching Jamayne Isaako make his debut off the bench. He is one of the most naturally gifted players I’ve seen running around in the juniors and Wayne Bennett has finally decided to thrust him into top grade.

He could score a few on the wing against a struggling Newcastle outfit as well. Broncos to win and win well.

Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks

Titans. Remember when I was called crazy for picking them in this same match-up two months ago and then they won? I’m doing it again though. The Sharks have too many players backing up from Origin and Ashley Taylor is due for a big performance.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers

Sea Eagles. This could be a pretty ugly result for Tigers fans. The Sea Eagles have been on fire defensively, and even if they didn’t beat Penrith last week, they will be out to make a statement.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. South Sydney were insipid last week. They might have towelled up the Panthers the week before, but they were back to their usual selves last week. North Queensland are going to cruise to victory here.

