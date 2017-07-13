Round 17 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 17 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
St Kilda Saints vs Essendon Bombers
7:50pm Friday July 14, Etihad Stadium
St Kilda Saints
IN: Josh Battle, Tom Hickey
OUT: Billy Longer (Hamstring), Tim Membrey (Suspension)
NEW: Josh Battle
Essendon Bombers
IN: Craig Bird
OUT: Jobe Watson (Rested)
Geelong Cats vs Hawthorn Hawks
1:45pm Saturday July 15, MCG
Geelong Cats
IN: Daniel Menzel, Scott Selwood
OUT: Wylie Buzza (Omitted), Zach Guthrie (Omitted)
Hawthorn Hawks
No change
Port Adelaide Power vs North Melbourne Kangaroos
2:10pm Saturday July 15, Adelaide Oval
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Logan Austin
OUT: Jack Hombsch (Omitted)
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Cameron Zurhaar
OUT: Trent Dumont (Omitted)
NEW: Cameron Zurhaar
Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood Magpies
4:35pm Saturday July 15, Metricon Stadium
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Pearce Hanley, Michael Rischitelli, Gary Ablett, Aaron Hall
OUT: Brayden Fiorini (Omitted), Jesse Lonergan (Omitted), Ryan Davis (Omitted), Darcy Macpherson (Omitted)
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Jeremy Howe, Darcy Moore, Daniel Wells, Jarryd Blair
OUT: Mason Cox (Omitted), Josh Smith (Omitted), Tim Broomhead (Omitted), Levi Greenwood (Suspension)
GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans
7:25pm Saturday July 15, Spotless Stadium
GWS Giants
IN: Steve Johnson, Toby Greene, Zac Williams
OUT: Sam J Reid (Ankle), Tendai Mzungu (Omitted), Daniel Lloyd (Omitted)
Sydney Swans
IN: Josh P Kennedy
OUT: Oliver Florent (Omitted)
Melbourne Demons vs Adelaide Crows
7:40pm Saturday July 15, MCG
Melbourne Demons
IN: Jay Kennedy-Harris
OUT: Billy Stretch (Omitted)
Adelaide Crows
IN: Hugh Greenwood, Tom Lynch
OUT: Wayne Milera (Calf), Scott Thompson (Omitted)
Richmond Tigers vs Brisbane Lions
1:10pm Sunday July 16, Etihad Stadium
Richmond Tigers
IN: Nick Vlastuin, Anthony Miles, Shai Bolton, Nathan Broad, Ivan Soldo
OUT: Taylor Hunt (Omitted), Tyson Stengle (Omitted)
(Three to be omitted)
Brisbane Lions
IN: Ben Keays, Josh Schache, Cedric Cox, Michael Close, Jacob Allison, Jake Barrett
OUT: Rohan Bewick (Omitted), Archie Smith (Omitted), Matthew Hammelmann (Omitted)
NEW: Jacob Allison
(Three to be omitted)
Carlton Blues vs Western Bulldogs
3:20pm Sunday July 16, MCG
Carlton Blues
IN: Ciaran Byrne, Dylan Buckley, Blaine Boekhorst, Nick Graham, Alex Silvagni, Liam Sumner
OUT: Simon White (Knee), Harrison Macreadie (Omitted), Patrick Cripps (Leg)
(Three to be omitted)
Western Bulldogs
IN: Shane Biggs, Lewis Young, Robert Murphy, Declan Hamilton, Tory Dickson, Bailey Williams
OUT: Clay Smith (Omitted), Matthew Boyd (Achilles), Easton Wood (Suspension)
NEW: Lewis Young, Declan Hamilton
(Three to be omitted)
Fremantle Dockers vs West Coast Eagles
4:40pm Sunday July 16, Domain Stadium
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Lee Spurr, David Mundy, Joshua Deluca, Sam Collins
OUT: Tommy Sheridan (Hamstring)
(Three to be omitted)
West Coast Eagles
IN: Will Schofield, Josh J. Kennedy, Chris Masten, Jack Redden, Thomas Cole, Jackson Nelson
OUT: Malcolm Karpany (Quad), Eric Mackenzie (Hamstring), Sharrod Wellingham (Omitted)
(Three to be omitted)
All times are AEST.
July 13th 2017 @ 6:48pm
Mattician6x6 said | July 13th 2017 @ 6:48pm | ! Report
And JK is back!
Expecting vardy to miss with good old general soreness.
Cole and Nelson to bring speed of half back line and the inclusion of Schofield to free up McGovern to mark everything that comes his way.
July 13th 2017 @ 7:27pm
AdelaideDocker said | July 13th 2017 @ 7:27pm | ! Report
Eeeek, JK back automatically makes me nervous.
Good ins for both our sides I reckon.
July 13th 2017 @ 7:03pm
Cat said | July 13th 2017 @ 7:03pm | ! Report
Not surprised Buzza was dropped, but I would have liked to see him get an extended run at it. Especially as a third tall with Menzel back. I’d have dropped Stanley instead since Buzza can play second ruck and big Zac seems to go better with more minutes.
Important game for Scooter to make it back for, hopefully he can avoid any further issues for the rest of the season and get a solid block of games under him.
July 13th 2017 @ 7:40pm
Darren said | July 13th 2017 @ 7:40pm | ! Report
Byrne and Silvagni improve Blues but Cripps leaves a big hole. Murphy (different role granted) covers for Wood. Advantage Dogs