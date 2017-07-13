Round 17 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 13 Jul 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 17 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

St Kilda Saints vs Essendon Bombers

7:50pm Friday July 14, Etihad Stadium

St Kilda Saints

IN: Josh Battle, Tom Hickey

OUT: Billy Longer (Hamstring), Tim Membrey (Suspension)

NEW: Josh Battle

Essendon Bombers

IN: Craig Bird

OUT: Jobe Watson (Rested)

Geelong Cats vs Hawthorn Hawks

1:45pm Saturday July 15, MCG

Geelong Cats

IN: Daniel Menzel, Scott Selwood

OUT: Wylie Buzza (Omitted), Zach Guthrie (Omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks

No change

Port Adelaide Power vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

2:10pm Saturday July 15, Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Logan Austin

OUT: Jack Hombsch (Omitted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Cameron Zurhaar

OUT: Trent Dumont (Omitted)

NEW: Cameron Zurhaar

Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood Magpies

4:35pm Saturday July 15, Metricon Stadium

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Pearce Hanley, Michael Rischitelli, Gary Ablett, Aaron Hall

OUT: Brayden Fiorini (Omitted), Jesse Lonergan (Omitted), Ryan Davis (Omitted), Darcy Macpherson (Omitted)

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Jeremy Howe, Darcy Moore, Daniel Wells, Jarryd Blair

OUT: Mason Cox (Omitted), Josh Smith (Omitted), Tim Broomhead (Omitted), Levi Greenwood (Suspension)

GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans

7:25pm Saturday July 15, Spotless Stadium

GWS Giants

IN: Steve Johnson, Toby Greene, Zac Williams

OUT: Sam J Reid (Ankle), Tendai Mzungu (Omitted), Daniel Lloyd (Omitted)

Sydney Swans

IN: Josh P Kennedy

OUT: Oliver Florent (Omitted)

Melbourne Demons vs Adelaide Crows

7:40pm Saturday July 15, MCG

Melbourne Demons

IN: Jay Kennedy-Harris

OUT: Billy Stretch (Omitted)

Adelaide Crows

IN: Hugh Greenwood, Tom Lynch

OUT: Wayne Milera (Calf), Scott Thompson (Omitted)

Richmond Tigers vs Brisbane Lions

1:10pm Sunday July 16, Etihad Stadium

Richmond Tigers

IN: Nick Vlastuin, Anthony Miles, Shai Bolton, Nathan Broad, Ivan Soldo

OUT: Taylor Hunt (Omitted), Tyson Stengle (Omitted)

(Three to be omitted)

Brisbane Lions

IN: Ben Keays, Josh Schache, Cedric Cox, Michael Close, Jacob Allison, Jake Barrett

OUT: Rohan Bewick (Omitted), Archie Smith (Omitted), Matthew Hammelmann (Omitted)

NEW: Jacob Allison

(Three to be omitted)

Carlton Blues vs Western Bulldogs

3:20pm Sunday July 16, MCG

Carlton Blues

IN: Ciaran Byrne, Dylan Buckley, Blaine Boekhorst, Nick Graham, Alex Silvagni, Liam Sumner

OUT: Simon White (Knee), Harrison Macreadie (Omitted), Patrick Cripps (Leg)

(Three to be omitted)

Western Bulldogs

IN: Shane Biggs, Lewis Young, Robert Murphy, Declan Hamilton, Tory Dickson, Bailey Williams

OUT: Clay Smith (Omitted), Matthew Boyd (Achilles), Easton Wood (Suspension)

NEW: Lewis Young, Declan Hamilton

(Three to be omitted)

Fremantle Dockers vs West Coast Eagles

4:40pm Sunday July 16, Domain Stadium

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Lee Spurr, David Mundy, Joshua Deluca, Sam Collins

OUT: Tommy Sheridan (Hamstring)

(Three to be omitted)

West Coast Eagles

IN: Will Schofield, Josh J. Kennedy, Chris Masten, Jack Redden, Thomas Cole, Jackson Nelson

OUT: Malcolm Karpany (Quad), Eric Mackenzie (Hamstring), Sharrod Wellingham (Omitted)

(Three to be omitted)

All times are AEST.