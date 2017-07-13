 

Round 17 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 ,

4 Have your say

    The teams for Round 17 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    St Kilda Saints vs Essendon Bombers

    7:50pm Friday July 14, Etihad Stadium

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Josh Battle, Tom Hickey
    OUT: Billy Longer (Hamstring), Tim Membrey (Suspension)
    NEW: Josh Battle

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Craig Bird
    OUT: Jobe Watson (Rested)

    Geelong Cats vs Hawthorn Hawks

    1:45pm Saturday July 15, MCG

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Daniel Menzel, Scott Selwood
    OUT: Wylie Buzza (Omitted), Zach Guthrie (Omitted)

    Hawthorn Hawks
    No change

    Port Adelaide Power vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

    2:10pm Saturday July 15, Adelaide Oval

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Logan Austin
    OUT: Jack Hombsch (Omitted)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Cameron Zurhaar
    OUT: Trent Dumont (Omitted)
    NEW: Cameron Zurhaar

    Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood Magpies

    4:35pm Saturday July 15, Metricon Stadium

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Pearce Hanley, Michael Rischitelli, Gary Ablett, Aaron Hall
    OUT: Brayden Fiorini (Omitted), Jesse Lonergan (Omitted), Ryan Davis (Omitted), Darcy Macpherson (Omitted)

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Jeremy Howe, Darcy Moore, Daniel Wells, Jarryd Blair
    OUT: Mason Cox (Omitted), Josh Smith (Omitted), Tim Broomhead (Omitted), Levi Greenwood (Suspension)

    GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans

    7:25pm Saturday July 15, Spotless Stadium

    GWS Giants
    IN: Steve Johnson, Toby Greene, Zac Williams
    OUT: Sam J Reid (Ankle), Tendai Mzungu (Omitted), Daniel Lloyd (Omitted)

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Josh P Kennedy
    OUT: Oliver Florent (Omitted)

    Melbourne Demons vs Adelaide Crows

    7:40pm Saturday July 15, MCG

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Jay Kennedy-Harris
    OUT: Billy Stretch (Omitted)

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Hugh Greenwood, Tom Lynch
    OUT: Wayne Milera (Calf), Scott Thompson (Omitted)

    Richmond Tigers vs Brisbane Lions

    1:10pm Sunday July 16, Etihad Stadium

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Nick Vlastuin, Anthony Miles, Shai Bolton, Nathan Broad, Ivan Soldo
    OUT: Taylor Hunt (Omitted), Tyson Stengle (Omitted)

    (Three to be omitted)

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Ben Keays, Josh Schache, Cedric Cox, Michael Close, Jacob Allison, Jake Barrett
    OUT: Rohan Bewick (Omitted), Archie Smith (Omitted), Matthew Hammelmann (Omitted)
    NEW: Jacob Allison

    (Three to be omitted)

    Carlton Blues vs Western Bulldogs

    3:20pm Sunday July 16, MCG

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Ciaran Byrne, Dylan Buckley, Blaine Boekhorst, Nick Graham, Alex Silvagni, Liam Sumner
    OUT: Simon White (Knee), Harrison Macreadie (Omitted), Patrick Cripps (Leg)

    (Three to be omitted)

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Shane Biggs, Lewis Young, Robert Murphy, Declan Hamilton, Tory Dickson, Bailey Williams
    OUT: Clay Smith (Omitted), Matthew Boyd (Achilles), Easton Wood (Suspension)
    NEW: Lewis Young, Declan Hamilton

    (Three to be omitted)

    Fremantle Dockers vs West Coast Eagles

    4:40pm Sunday July 16, Domain Stadium

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Lee Spurr, David Mundy, Joshua Deluca, Sam Collins
    OUT: Tommy Sheridan (Hamstring)

    (Three to be omitted)

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Will Schofield, Josh J. Kennedy, Chris Masten, Jack Redden, Thomas Cole, Jackson Nelson
    OUT: Malcolm Karpany (Quad), Eric Mackenzie (Hamstring), Sharrod Wellingham (Omitted)

    (Three to be omitted)

    All times are AEST.

    Josh Elliott
    Josh Elliott

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.