State of Origin Game 3: Best of social media

By The Crowd , 13 Jul 2017

The Queensland Maroons’ dynasty continues to roll on with their third series win in a row and an incredible 11th in the last 12 years after a 22-6 victory in Brisbane.

There was plenty of action on the park with Valentine Holmes bagging a hat-trick in just his second Origin appearance, taking the game and the series away from the Blues.

New South Wales tried to fight back early in the second half but Queensland were just too good on the day.

While there were a lot of footy-related factors that went into the Queenslanders’ historic win, some people had other ideas of the secret methods that led to victory.

Man hugs may not have been the solution or the problem, nevertheless, New South Wales fans have been looking for reasoning wherever they can.

With another series loss for Mitchell Pearce the rugby league community took to him once again, but the salt has been rubbed in with one particular comparison on Queensland debutant Ben Hunt.

Some just questioned his existence in the game at all…

Yet another defeat didn’t stop others from giving up hope, taking inspiration from recent controversies involving Australian boxing world champion Jeff Horn.

A changed result and re-count might not be the most realistic hope on the horizon for Blues supporters, but they can take some consolation in knowing they still found a place on the podium.

Some, however, were not so positive…