Venus Williams vs Johanna Konta: Wimbledon semi-finals live scores, blog

Venus Williams is attempting to secure a 15th grand slam final spot at Wimbledon, but standing in her way is sixth seed homecrowd favourite Johanna Konta. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 11:30pm (AEST).
Williams has already been in one grand slam final this year and is gunning to make it a second after a strong run through Wimbledon.
The final in question, of course was the loss to sister Serena at the Australian Open in January.
She didn’t play a game between the end of the French Open and the beginning of Wimbledon, but it hasn’t affected her form whatsoever.
In fact, she has probably been better off for the rest. The only set she has dropped came in the second round against Qiang Wang, and she ran over French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in a dominant quarter-final win.
Williams will need to be at her best against Konta though. She must find ways to work around her around the court and minimise energy expenditure early in the match if she is to go the distance.
The Sydney-born Konta, on the other hand has made a name for herself that revolves all around power and having a dominant serve.
It’s a serve she has become consistent with though. She landed almost 70 per cent in a three-set win over world No.2 Simona Halep at the quarter-finals, and with the exception of a second round match against Donna Vekic, where she was taken to 10-8 in the final set, she hasn’t been placed under a great deal of pressure.
Konta has backed up at Wimbledon after strong showings at Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne, and shown no signs of fatigue or injury after withdrawing at the later of those tournaments.
The pair have played five previous matches, with Konta winning three of them in total. That includes their only grand slam match, in the first round of the 2016 Australian Open, with Konta winning in three sets. However, they have never met on grass.
The winner will face either Garbine Muguruza or Magdalena Rybarikova in the final on Saturday.
Prediction
Williams is a veteran of the sport, but Konta will have the crowd behind her. It’s the Briton’s turn to rise to the top and make her first grand slam final.
Konta in three sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this women’s semi-final from around 11:30pm (AEST) or at the completion of Magdalena Rybarikova versus Garbine Muguruza and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
12:16am
12:16am
Konta does well to return a serve down the middle there, but can’t reach the next corner forehand, finding the net.
Williams holds serve, but there was some pressure there.
Williams 3 –
Konta 2 –
12:15am
12:15am
Williams with a fault. The second is at the body and returned a little short. Williams races into the net to a lob and smokes it on the overhead.
Williams 2 – 40
Konta 2 – 30
12:14am
12:14am
Williams serves down the T and the return is long. Smart serving that.
Williams 2 – 30
Konta 2 – 30
12:14am
12:14am
Too damn good. Lovely return of serve to the corner before Konta goes back in behind on the backhand.
Williams 2 – 15
Konta 2 – 30
12:14am
12:14am
Oh my! Konta was on the front foot and put in a lovely approach shot, but Williams hits an off balance forehand down the line.
Williams 2 – 15
Konta 2 – 15
12:13am
12:13am
Williams now to serve at 2 all. She starts with a double fault.
Williams 2 – 0
Konta 2 – 15
12:12am
12:12am
Serve down the T and Williams can’t return. Into the net it goes.
Williams 2 –
Konta 2 –
12:12am
12:12am
Wide serve, forehand down the line and that’s just too good under pressure from Konta.
Williams 2 –
Konta 1 – AD
12:11am
12:11am
Fault from Konta. The second is returned with a short forehand, but Konta’s runner is out going cross court.
Williams 2 –
Konta 1 – deuce (1)
12:10am
12:10am
Pressure on for Konta now, but she answers with an emphatic serve down the middle. No return coming there.
Williams 2 – 30
Konta 1 – 40
12:10am
12:10am
Fault from Konta. The second is at the body before Konta misses a backhand down the line. Missed it badly.
Williams 2 – 30
Konta 1 – 30