2017 Tour de France: Stage 13 live race updates, blog

Stage 13 of the 2017 Tour de France is one of the most unique tour stages in recent memory – at 101km it is one of the shortest stages in the tour’s history. Join The Roar for live coverage from 10:30pm (AEST).

Packed into those 101km are three category 1 climbs that should deliver explosive attacking riding from start to finish. This shapes as an important stage in determining who will stand on the podium in Paris – short on distance, high on drama.

The riders depart from the start town of Saint-Girons with an uphill drag taking them to the foot of the day’s first climb after approximately 26km of racing.

The category 1 Col de Latrape is the short sharp introduction to today’s climbing averaging a punchy 7.3 per cent over its 5.6km.

After cresting the Col de Latrape, the riders have a short descent to the foot of the Col d’Agnes which averages a punishing 8.1 per cent over 10km of climbing.

Expect attacking moves from those overall contenders whose chances have slipped away think of Contador, and Quintana taking one more roll of the dice.

A long descent of approximately 20km takes the peloton into the last climb of the day which summits 25km from the finish in Foix.

The Mur de Peguere will provide the final climbing test of today’s stage and the best opportunity to take time.

Like its predecessors today it is not overly long at 9.1km but averages a stern 7.9 per cent. A fast descent will take them into Foix where the GC could be turned on its head.

Prediction

Today’s stage is another example of a recent trend to pack serious climbing into a shortened stage to encourage attacking riding from kilometre zero.

In the past teams like Astana and Movistar have taken these opportunities to attack and isolate Chris Froome from his Team Sky lieutenants.

Today’s stage is set up for riders like Fabio Aru, Romain Bardet, and Rigoberto Uran to test the legs of Froome to find out if yesterday’s faltering ride was an aberration or a sign that he is truly wavering.

Expect Contador, and Quintana to initiate early attacks. However Aru, and Bardet will make the most decisive moves and put Froome under extreme pressure with the duo likely to battle for the stage win while also taking precious time from Froome.