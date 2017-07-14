Origin observations for 2017

One of the most exhilarating and entertaining Origin series in recent times has been decided, with some stark differences between players in the three games becoming apparent.

Not only were we left to see Johnathan Thurston offering up his best smiling impression of a 1970s Cat Stevens with a dud shoulder from strumming the acoustic guitar a little too much, TV captured a glimpse of Mitch Pearce imitating a dishevelled – albeit younger looking – Alice Cooper, bereft of top hat and cape.

And of course we witnessed Queensland lift the shield again.

Here are some points I found interesting.

Cronk and Maloney’s kicks at the line

In a display of perfect execution and foresight we were witness to Cooper Cronk sizing up his options before visualising the unmarked Val Holmes with a ‘kick me’ sign stapled to his chest.

That wasn’t possible, so a 40-metre toe-poke was the next best thing, and it had the winger casually embracing the ball before cruising over the try line. This will be on the highlights reel for some time to come.

James Maloney attempted the same play in the second half, but was bluffed by Allan Langer standing over the sideline bellowing “kick it to me” in a way reminiscent of that irritating TV commercial of a decade ago. Langer showed he still had soft hands and gave the crowd something to cheer about.

This going to be a comical outtake on many a footy show, surpassed only by Mario Fenech being hit in the head with a ball.

Pearce and Morgan running out of the defensive line

There was much debate over Michael Morgan’s role in the backline. Finding himself in the centres, he decided that fortune favoures the brave when defending, taking on NSW by running out of the line on at least four occasions and preventing play from progressing. On his last attempt, he nearly pulled off an intercept that would have left him with only Andrew Fifita to beat.

A miscalculation from Morgan would have seen the otherwise impenetrable Queensland defensive line haemorrhage, but it was not to be.

Mitchell Pearce once found himself out of sync and sprinting out of the line toward the attack before the ball had been passed in his direction by debutant Cameron Munster. Munster held up the ball, skipped around Boyd Cordner and through what some scribes will likely refer to in days to come as Pearce’s Origin grave, to continue the try manoeuvre.

The stunning reversal of form

In Game 1, Queensland looked slow and old. The normally spritely Matt Gillett appeared older than Cameron Smith, while Smith himself was looking decidedly gaunt by the 50-minute mark.

Fifita and Josh Jackson played with speed, ferociousness and purpose, regularly taking three defenders for a stroll past the advantage line. They effectively retired Sam Thaiday from rep football in that 80-minute display.

Come Game 3, both Smith and Gillett had found the elixir of life. Gilllett was strong running out wide and old man Smith was simply outstanding in the first half. His sheltering and nurturing of Munster during the first 40 minutes – which in itself is fatherly and mature and therefore more in line with slippers, a hot cup of milo and a good lie down – had Smith making dummy runs, splitting the defence with speed and passion reminiscent of 2007.

Fifita and company looked well maintained. There was some aggression when running at the line but rarely was that line broken or even bent. There was also some starchy defence in clusters.

That the Blues could not steamroll the relatively inexperienced Queensland forwards showed just how far the NSW pack had fallen.

Responses to player errors

Although it was a fast and high-scoring game, several try opportunities went begging. It is always interesting to watch the body language of a team after a breakdown in play when the chance for four points and a bit of celebratory bum patting on the walk back to the line doesn’t eventuate.

What was striking was how the Queensland team seem to always rally behind their own. When Will Chambers couldn’t wrap up the ball and a try went begging, there were shows of support and encouragement and thoughts were soon back on the game at hand.

By contrast, one outstanding Blues breakdown in play was captured, showing Jarryd Hayne in what can only be described as an unbridled look of disdain. His contempt clearly evident, it left me wondering if he is playing for himself or the team.

James Tedesco was well contained with a better kicking game and just as importantly a quality kick-chase by the Maroons. The New South Wales big men were regularly turned around and that was telling. But playing for each other is at the core of the Blue’s issues.

Queensland always seem coherent – be it winning or losing. Whatever it is, NSW need to play for each other next series.