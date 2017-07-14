Sensational Smith secures series success

The real difference between Queensland and New South Wales in the State of Origin decider stood at 6 foot 1, 92kg, celebrated his 34th birthday last month, and wore the no.9 for the Maroons.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith, playing his 42nd State of Origin match, put on a masterclass of running and organisational play, especially in the first half.

The Maroons only took a 12-point advantage into the break but it could have easily been 24 thanks to a masterly performance from the Melbourne veteran.

Smith was publicly critical of his own series form leading into Wednesday’s decider, however he proved once again in this arena – since debuting as a 20-year-old in 2003 – that he now sits atop many great players that have gone before him, with another mammoth display for another man of the match award.

The dominance of Queensland which began after NSW claimed the 2005 series, has seen Smith well supported by other true greats of the game in Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk, Petero Civoniceva, Darren Lockyer, Greg Inglis and the incomparable Johnathan Thurston.

Between them they have played a combined total of over 230 Origin games.

Shane Webcke, Steve Price, Sam Thaiday, Darius Boyd, Nate Myles, Justin Hodges, Corey Parker and Brent Tate are other individuals who have been prominent in seemingly always assigning NSW to also-rans.

As Smith continues to be a pleasure to watch, he keeps breaking records. On Wednesday he equalled ‘The King’ Wally Lewis in number of appearances played at Lang Park, with 20. His man of the match award also equalled the great five-eighth’s tally of eight.

With the conjecture of this series result to be heavily discussed and digested, their will be no argument about the influence of the Melbourne, Queensland and Kangaroo captain.

He has played a virtuoso role in ensuring this era of dominance for the Maroons, which now stretches well past a decade, will go down as one of the greatest in their famously proud history since the inception of State of Origin in 1980.

As a player, Smith himself although surrounded by the above mentioned fellow greats for many years in many other great teams, will perhaps be remembered one day as the greatest of them all.