2017 Tour De France: Stage 14 live race updates, blog

After the explosion of the General Classification over the last two stages, the Tour De France settles down today for Stage 14: Blagnac to Rodez but with time bonuses and one of the final chances for sprinters and a breakaway up for grabs there is still plenty to race for. Join The Roar from 10pm AEST tonight for live coverage.
While today’s 181km route doesn’t crest the high alpine peaks of the last few stages, its constant ups and downs and steep uphill finish will be sure to push the legs of a tiring peloton.
Starting relatively flatly out of Blagnac, the intermediate sprint will take place at the 50km mark before the road heads slowly upwards towards Rodez.
Two Category 3 climbs up the Cote de Viaduc Du Viaur and the Cote de Centres 131km and 145km into the ride are the steepest passes registering at a 7 per cent gradient for a touch over 2km each.
Once the peloton hits the highest point of the stage 15km from the finish the road will head down into Rodez with a fast technical descent into the city, including a number of roundabout passes and tight city corners ensuring plenty of high speed jostling for prime positions.
With 570m remaining the riders will reach the Cote de Saint-Pierre and head uphill in a hurry with a near 10 per cent gradient for the contenders to duke it out on for a 10 second time bonus and the stage honours.
Prediction
There are a number of possibilities for the stage and depending how the peloton feels the day could go a number of different ways.
It is one of the few remaining stages that suit a breakaway so stage hunters like Dimension Data’s Steve Cummings and Tommy Voeckler, who is riding his final Tour De France, will be going from the gun to try and make a breakaway stick.
If the right mix of teams makes the break the GC powerhouses such as Sky could let themselves have a slightly easier day and let the break fight for the stage.
If the peloton brings back the break the steep finish rules out the pure sprinters of Marcel Kittle and Andre Greipel.
2016 Olympic Champion Greg Van Avermaet, who is currently having the best year of his career, won on the same climb in Rodez in 2015 and will be looking to salvage team BMC’s tour on today’s stage.
He will face stiff competition from Michael Matthews, Phillipe Gilbert and Edvald Boasson Hagen among the other classics specialist looking for a Tour stage win.
However with a 10 second time bonus up for grabs and such small gaps between the leading GC contenders it is hard to rule out the likes of Fabio Aru, Rigoberto Uran and Roman Bardet stretching their legs and looking to take time from Chris Froome.
It is only a short final climb but Froome has not looked comfortable on the really steep slopes at this year’s Tour.
My pick for the stage though is Dan Martin, he has a history of snagging stages like this and he showed over the last two stages he has well and truly shaken off the effects of his Stage 9 crash.
11:10pm
11:10pm
The gap to the breakaway has once again dropped below 2 minutes.
It seems very clear that BMC and Sunweb have got them well and truly under control but when will they look to make the catch? If they can make it to the final 15km descent into Rodez with a 1:30 min gap I think they could potentially make it.
11:10pm
11:10pm
A long way to go before then though.
11:06pm
11:06pm
It is actually the 28th birthday for on of the contenders for today’s stage UAE’s Dieggo Ulisi.
He was quoted earlier today as saying “It’s my time.”
Would certainly be a great birthday present for the Italian if he can pull it off in today’s finale.
11:01pm
11:01pm
Interesting interview with Chris Froome before today’s stage.
He says his legs felt much better yesterday than the day before when he lost 20 seconds but he also said he wasn’t terribly happy to see Quintana back at the front of the race.
11:04pm
11:04pm
So can we write Stage 12 where Froome was so quickly gapped as an aberration?
It was an exceptionally steep climb and even though Froome has done well on those climbs in the past is it a true reflection of how he will do on the longer less steep climbs such as the Galibier and the Izord later this Tour.
11:00pm
11:00pm
The race has settled down heading into the feed zone, the breakaway’s gap has stabilised at 2.15min and the peloton is being led by Sunweb & BMC.
Astana and Sky will be very thankful they aren’t doing the work after slaughtering themselves over the last 2 amazing stages.
10:56pm
10:56pm
Even though it looked like the intermediate sprint was fairly low effort Marcel Kittle still hit over 60km/h.
I’ve been riding for a tad over 4 years and the only time I’ve hit that pace is going flat out down a hill. Crazy the power these guys can put out with seemingly so little effort.
10:49pm
10:49pm
120km to go and the breakaway of Tommy Voeckler (Direct Energie), Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Reto Hollenstein (Katusha) and Maxime Bouet (Fortuneo-Oscaro) has built up their lead to 2.15
They are still a long shot but they aren’t going to die trying.
10:47pm
10:47pm
Just reading through comments Sam and I think the whole Landa, Froome and Team Sky dynamic is an interesting one.
With Landa only a minute behind now, I feel there is an option for Sky to be the ones doing the one-two punch. It could be argued that really, Froome still leads the race given Aru is going to need a minute come the TT, But stranger things have happened and Froome will want yellow heading into Stage 20.
Regardless, in terms of attacking, Landa could well and truly make Astana burn themselves up chasing him, and then leave Froome and Aru to their own devices, maybe even with Froome still having Nieve near the end.
I really do feel it adds an interesting dynamic to the race having Landa so close on GC.
10:53pm
10:53pm
It certainly does make things interesting, I agree with you that Froome is still in the box seat.
Landa is a wild card and he has gone into business for himself before so I don’t expect him to just roll over and sacrifice everything to help Froome like Sky likes their domestiquest to do. Will actually be interesting to see how the Sky Directors deal with it, their tactics since Wiggins win in 2012 have never really changed: sit at the front, hit out a tempo that stifles any attacks, they’ve never really had a situation where they do a Valverde/Quintana or Frank and Andy Schleck style punch and counter.