Adelaide Crows vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

The Adelaide Crows will be seeking revenge against the Melbourne Demons for humiliating them at Adelaide Oval in Round 8 when the two side’s met in the top end. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at TIO Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:40pm AEST.
Early in the season the media declared Adelaide ‘unbeatable’ and Melbourne was one of the sides to prove this wasn’t the case absolutely pulling their game plan apart.
Like most sides 2017 has offered moments of brilliance and moments of horror for both sides.
Adelaide will be buoyed last week after absolutely destroying the Western Bulldogs in the second half with Josh Jenkins and Taylor Walker combining to kick seven goals.
The Crows forward line will be bolstered this week by the return of Tom Lynch from a bout of meningitis.
Melbourne scraped over the line against Carlton last week but will have to face the Crows without co-captain Jack Viney who was integral in their defeat of Adelaide last time.
They also have the advantage of having played up in the North, something Adelaide are yet to experience.
Player to Watch
Greenwood is back in for Adelaide and has been very impressive in his first few games. It will be interesting to see how he goes after a week off.
Prediction
It should be a close one, but Adelaide by 12 points.
8:06pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:06pm | ! Report
GOAL
Knight gets a free outside 50 for Adelaide have kicked four in a row.
The margin is out to 24 points on this sweltering Darwin evening.
8:03pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:03pm | ! Report
Melbourne are lucky here, the Crows have dominated this first term and should be another goal or two up this term.
8:01pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:01pm | ! Report
GOAL
Adelaide made hard work of that but McKay manages to score a great goal.
8:01pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:01pm | ! Report
WTF is this being played?
8:02pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:02pm | ! Report
Hi Rick,
In Darwin….
8:05pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:05pm | ! Report
Good ol’ Darwin.
8:00pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:00pm | ! Report
Good evening Caitlin.
Might watch this game instead of the Swans/GWS.
7:57pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:57pm | ! Report
BEHIND
Lever gives away an easy free and somehow Kelly hits the post to let Adelaide off the hook.
7:52pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:52pm | ! Report
GOAL
Tex Walker loads up with a goal. Adelaide now 13 points up.
7:51pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:51pm | ! Report
GOAL
A great pivot and sidestep from Tex Walker lead to McGovern goal for Adelaide.
7:50pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:50pm | ! Report
GOAL
Melbourne are on the scoreboard after a shocking kick from Tahlia to turn the ball over.
Demons trail by just one point, which is more reflective of the balance of the game.
7:47pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:47pm | ! Report
BEHIND
Demons on the board with a point.