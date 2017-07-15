Adelaide Crows vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

The Adelaide Crows will be seeking revenge against the Melbourne Demons for humiliating them at Adelaide Oval in Round 8 when the two side’s met in the top end. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at TIO Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:40pm AEST.

Early in the season the media declared Adelaide ‘unbeatable’ and Melbourne was one of the sides to prove this wasn’t the case absolutely pulling their game plan apart.

Like most sides 2017 has offered moments of brilliance and moments of horror for both sides.

Adelaide will be buoyed last week after absolutely destroying the Western Bulldogs in the second half with Josh Jenkins and Taylor Walker combining to kick seven goals.

The Crows forward line will be bolstered this week by the return of Tom Lynch from a bout of meningitis.

Melbourne scraped over the line against Carlton last week but will have to face the Crows without co-captain Jack Viney who was integral in their defeat of Adelaide last time.

They also have the advantage of having played up in the North, something Adelaide are yet to experience.

Player to Watch

Greenwood is back in for Adelaide and has been very impressive in his first few games. It will be interesting to see how he goes after a week off.

Prediction

It should be a close one, but Adelaide by 12 points.

