Arsenal vs Western Sydney Wanderers kick-off time: Pre-season friendly start time, squads, broadcast details and match information

English football giants Arsenal will continue their lead up to the English Premier season with their second match in Australia against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00pm (AEST) on Saturday, July 15 at ANZ Stadium and will feature some high profile players as well as some local heroes.

The Arsenal touring squad, which has already notched a 2-0 win over Sydney FC, includes Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny and their most expensive signing Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman has been included in the touring squad by manager Arsene Wenger to settle into the team ahead of the upcoming season, and has already opened his account with a goal against the Sky Blues on Thursday.

Key Game Information Kickoff: 8:00pm (AEST) July 15

Venue: ANZ Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, SBS Viceland (Coverage starts at 7:30pm (AEST))

Online: The World Game, SBS On Demand

Betting: Western Sydney Wanderers $9.00, Arsenal $1.25

Arsenal squad for Australian pre-season tour

Petr Cech (GK), Emi Martinez (GK), David Ospina (GK), Krystian Bielik, Cohen Bramall, Francis Coquelin, Mohamed Elneny, Olivier Giroud, Alex Iwobi, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Donyell Malen, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Joe Willock, Granit Xhaka.

Broadcast Information

SBS has exclusive rights for both of the Arsenal games and will broadcast them live from their channel SBS Viceland, previously known as SBS 2. Coverage begins at 7:30m (AEST)

This will surely come as good news to fans, who widely condemned ABC 2’s coverage of Liverpool’s match against Sydney FC. SBS have previously broadcast the A-League, as well as Socceroos matches, the FIFA World Cup and FA Cup finals.

If you can’t get in front of a TV for the game, you can still catch all the action for free; SBS will be streaming their broadcast of the match on The World Game website and app, and on SBS On Demand.