Buddy beautiful! Swans dethrone Giants in front of record crowd

Sydney have claimed their biggest scalp yet and made it nine wins from their last ten with a 13-point victory over the GWS Giants on Saturday night.
The thirteenth edition of the Sydney slam (I’m not calling it the Battle of the Bridge) brought a record 21924 fans to Spotless Stadium, the biggest crowd yet seen at the ground for any event.
As if their injury list wasn’t long enough already, GWS were hit with arguably their biggest out yet – Jeremy Cameron withdrawn before the bounce due to a hamstring injury, with Tendai Mzungu not exactly a like-for-like replacement.
The Giants dominated most of the first term and put the first goal of the game on the board through Toby Greene, who kicked a second in that quarter.
However, they generally struggled to capitalise on their early advantage in the middle, while the Swans were much better at taking their opportunities.
That, along with a free kick and 50-metre penalty that gifted the Swans a shot at goal, saw Sydney kick four majors to two in the first.
The Swans also started to even things up in the midfield after that point, and as a result both the second and third quarters were fairly even.
In fact, both sides kicked three goals each in the second, and a further three goals each in the third.
Lance Franklin was important with a pair of back-to-back majors in the second giving Sydney a timely boost, while on the other side of the team sheet, Josh Kelly kicked a classy pair and Jonny Patton launched two big ones from long-range.
The margin was 12 points to the Swans at the quarter-time break, then 11 at half-time, and 13 at the final change. It was a tight game of footy is what I’m saying, and the stage set for a dramatic final term.
The Giants drew in as close as a single goal away when Steve Johnson, who had kicked a handy one before three-quarter time, booted his second in a row, the first of the final term.
But they wouldn’t get any closer than that. While former Swan and known snag-lover Shane Mumford kicked two to keep the Giants in it, Lance Franklin kicked two of his own in response (four for the night), and Tom Papley chimed in with another two as well (three for the night) including the sealer.
The result makes one thing pretty clear – the Swans’ season has come around the full circle since their lowest ebb when they were smashed by the Giants at home Round 5.
Tonight Sydney is wearing red and white! And not just because Arsenal are in town.
Final score
GWS Giants 12.11.83
Sydney Swans 14.12.96
July 15th 2017 @ 10:24pm
Roger of Sydney said | July 15th 2017 @ 10:24pm | ! Report
Swannies forward line was not good at all and a lot of players well down on form, but a win is a win. Give me the Crows & the Cats
July 15th 2017 @ 10:42pm
Cam said | July 15th 2017 @ 10:42pm | ! Report
Would have been a slow night getting home from Olympic Park with a full house at Spotless and ANZ.
AFL is doing well in the Harbour City.
July 15th 2017 @ 11:07pm
AdelaideDocker said | July 15th 2017 @ 11:07pm | ! Report
Isn’t every night a slow night getting home in Sydney?
July 15th 2017 @ 10:49pm
Mattician6x6 said | July 15th 2017 @ 10:49pm | ! Report
Getting the feeling it will be a Adelaide vs Sydney grand final this year.
July 15th 2017 @ 10:56pm
Scott Pryde said | July 15th 2017 @ 10:56pm | ! Report
Ah, the headline strikes again.
July 15th 2017 @ 11:07pm
AdelaideDocker said | July 15th 2017 @ 11:07pm | ! Report
Every weekend, aye.
Josh has quite the knack for headlines.
July 15th 2017 @ 11:04pm
hairy fat man said | July 15th 2017 @ 11:04pm | ! Report
This is pretty much the result I expected, but there’s plenty of upside for the Giants. I’m still not sure if this is a prolonged mid-season lull, or it’s just not going to be their year.