Bulls vs Stormers: Super Rugby live scores

The Bulls and the Stormers will do battle in Pretoria in the final round of Super Rugby. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night, starting from 11:05pm AEST.

The Stormers have finals to look forward to next week, and while this game isn’t going to impact them there, they’ll want to use it as a tune-up ahead of time.

“We want to make a step-up in a number of areas this weekend and we know that we will face a total onslaught from the Bulls, which is what we are looking for,” said Stormers coach Robbie Fleck.

“We know that we are going to have to produce a big performance on Saturday and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

The Bulls may not have any chance of cracking into the finals race, but they’ll still be looking to finish the season on a high.

“This remains one of the biggest games for this team and nothing has changed about that. Yes, we are out of the running, but that does not mean that we do not want to win this one. We will really be chasing the win,” said Bulls coach Nollis Marais.

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Duncan Matthews, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Shaun Adendorff, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conrad Janse van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss (c), 1 Pierre Schoeman. Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 John Roy Jenkinson, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Piet van Zyl, 22 Tony Jantjies, 23 Burger Odendaal. Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (vc), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg. Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Juan de Jongh, 23 Dan Kriel.

