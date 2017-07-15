 

Chiefs beat Brumbies 28-10

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    The Chiefs as expected have secured a comfortable win over a Brumbies team that had its focus entirely on next week’s home final.

    The Brumbies still competed well and showed some defensive steel that will serve them nicely heading into their home final.

    Chiefs fullback McKenzie was once again dynamic in attack, making several breaks and passes that kickstarted the Chiefs attack.

    The Brumbies had very few answers to the problems McKenzie posed when in space.

    The Brumbies still have issues to solve in attack and need to find more fluency in possession ahead of more testing matches against tough Kiwi opposition.

    Despite a poor season overall from the Australian conference, the Brumbies have earned a ticket to the lottery, and when it comes to finals, anything can happen if they apply themselves and give their best effort.

    Alan Nicolea
    Alan Nicolea

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers, covering football, tennis and rugby league.

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.