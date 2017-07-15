Chiefs vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

With the Super Rugby finals just a week away, the ACT Brumbies will be looking for a confidence boost as they bid to upset the Chiefs away from home. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:15pm AEST.
The Brumbies have rested stars in a bid to avoid injuries before the finals and will be without 345 caps worth of experience from the side that lost to the Reds last weekend.
Captain Sam Carter and Wallabies Allan Ala’alatoa, Tevita Kuridrani and Joe Powell have all been rested after heavy workloads this season.
Scott Fardy, Henry Speight and Wharenui Hawera are the only players retained in the starting XV while Jordan Jackson-Hope gets his run-on debut at fullback and scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan could earn his first cap from the bench.
Christian Lealiifano’s comeback has been put on ice for another week because of a hamstring strain, but the inspirational playmaker is on track to play his first game in 11 months in the Super Rugby finals.
The Brumbies have secured a finals spot and already know they will play either the Chiefs or Wellington Hurricanes at Canberra Stadium in the finals on July 21.
Scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli starts his first game of the season after suffering a pre-season knee injury, while Andrew Smith shifts to inside centre and Nigel Ah Wong replaces Kuridrani at outside centre.
Speight will give provide stability in the back three with Jackson-Hope replacing Tom Banks and James Dargaville starting on the opposite wing.
The Chiefs meanwhile have also rested three stars – Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown – after a draining series against the British and Irish Lions.
Prediction
It has been a tough campaign for Australia’s Super Rugby conference but the Brumbies have done enough to secure a home final next week, and with nothing to lose today, should ask some questions of the Chiefs defence.
Although the Chiefs have left a few star names out of their side this afternoon, they remain a formidable outfit, particularly in New Zealand and remain strong favourites to secure another win against Australian opposition.
Chiefs by 14
3:39pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:39pm | ! Report
23′ – Narrative keeps on repeating itself for Australian teams. Brumbies competed for 19 minutes or so before the Chiefs changed gears and now race away…can the Brumbies keep up?
Chiefs 10
Brumbies 0
3:38pm
Jon said | 3:38pm | ! Report
Absolutely terrible read in defence by the Brumbies. Followed by great breakout by the Chiefs leading to a good try.. Have the floodgates opened?
3:38pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:38pm | ! Report
The Chiefs finally open proceedings here with a try to none other than McKenzie! Good lead-up work from Solomon Alaimalo whose run laid the platform for McKenzie’s try.
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Chiefs 10
Brumbies 0
3:37pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:37pm | ! Report
20′ – Attacking rugby coming to the fore now as the Chiefs make a linebreak of their own. Solomon Alaimalo has burst straight through some poor Brumbies tackles but he is quickly caught by the defence. Tawera Kerr-Barlow created the play with his pass.
TRY CHIEFS
3:35pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:35pm | ! Report
Good to see the Argentine half Cubelli back in action for the Brumbies. Good news for Pumas fans. His pass facilitated the break for Henry Speight.
Chiefs 3
Brumbies 0
3:34pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:34pm | ! Report
Surprisingly, the Chiefs opted for goal and open the scoring here through McKenzie. I thought the Chiefs would have been a bit more audacious in possession. Brumbies now with a break!
Chiefs 3
Brumbies 0
3:33pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:33pm | ! Report
PENALTY SUCCESSFUL
Chiefs 3
Brumbies 0
3:31pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:31pm | ! Report
14′ – Danger for the Brumbies as James Lowe busts straight through the line and makes some quality metres. Damian McKenzie’s pass created the break.
Chiefs 0
Brumbies 0
3:28pm
Jon said | 3:28pm | ! Report
Ha! The Brumbies did the exact same lineout move to the front as the Chiefs and it is also a knockon.
3:27pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:27pm | ! Report
12′ – Brumbies holding their own thus far as they earn another penalty. Early days but the Brumbies giving themselves every chance of pushing the Chiefs all the way
Chiefs 0
Brumbies 0
3:24pm
Alan Nicolea said | 3:24pm | ! Report
9′ – Chiefs with their first penalty of the match and they don’t need too many invitations to post points. Brumbies under pressure.
Chiefs 0
Brumbies 0