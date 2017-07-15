Force vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Could this be the final time we see the Western Force play? Will the Waratahs end their woeful season on a high? Who wants it more!? There is so much on the line when the men from the West tackle a Waratahs outfit who can’t seem to buy a win. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:30pm AEST.
Please god, don’t say it’s true! The men from the West have stood up this season. They’re more than a good chance to finish second in the Australian conference, they have had increased crowd numbers this season, and most importantly, they’ve looked like they actually care about the game.
However, the incompetence of the ARU, and their amazing ability to sit on their heels and keep no one in the loop means no one is certain of the Force’s future beyond these next 80 minutes.
If you’re privy to the rapidly spinning rumour mill, then you’d not be alone in thinking that this likely will be the last game in their history, and for that reason alone, expect this game to be an absolute belter.
The Waratahs have been woeful this season. They haven’t beaten an overseas side, and only have four wins from 15 starts. They look directionless, lazy and ready for the season to be finished.
Reports have emerged this week that some of the players have lost faith in their embattled coach, Daryl Gibson – but outgoing veteran Dean Mumm assures us that: “that couldn’t be further from the truth.”
So the real question is, which Waratahs side will turn upon Perth tonight? Will it be the expansive, fast and up tempo side full of Wallabies that won the tournament a mere three years ago? Or will it be the listless, slow and generally lacklustre outfit that have failed to impress throughout this year?
If it’s the former, they will win this game. I still think on paper the Tahs have a better side, but don’t tell that to the Force. Gordon and Foley’s partnership is maturing, and Hooper is courageous every week.
It may click tonight, mainly because it can’t get any worse. They will definitely be out to spoil the Force’s party.
For the men from Perth – It’s likely their final ever game. Matt Hodgson returns to captain his side, and that will be a huge boost for them.
Richard Hardwick is more than a handy replacement off the bench. Their centres and outside backs have been their best this season, along with Hardwick and Ross Haylett-Petty.
Meakes and Curtis Rona will look to expose some of the holes that continue to open up in the Waratahs midfield. They have useful finishers outside them in Dane Haylett-Petty and Marcel Brache.
Prediction
Likely last game ever for the Force. It will be fast, there will be niggle, there will be points.
The Waratahs will spoil their party though, on the back of a Foley masterclass.
Waratahs by 7
8:10pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:10pm | ! Report
23′
Force 14 – 3 Waratahs
Penalty Tahs.
Folau takes a beauty, climbing above two to claim the high ball.
Matt Phillip lies all over it, and Gordon milks a penalty.
Foley kicks to the line, and Fitzpatrick will throw in about 17m from the Force’s line.
8:08pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:08pm | ! Report
22′
Force 14 – 3 Waratahs
Folau hits it fairly well, but it doesn’t quite have the legs.
The Force take it from the 22, and it’s wonderfully fielded by Folau.
Horwitz now shifts to Naiyaravoro on the wing, but DHP and Bill Meakes again shove him into touch.
8:08pm
Ian T said | 8:08pm | ! Report
8:09pm
Drongo said | 8:09pm | ! Report
8:10pm
eagleJack said | 8:10pm | ! Report
8:07pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:07pm | ! Report
21′
Force 14 – 3 Waratahs
Peter Grant has failed his concussion test…
Jono Lance will steer the ship for the next 60 minutes.
Tahs scrum now on halfway after a short injury break – And the Tahs win a penalty.
And what is this?!
Izzy Folau steps up from 50m out to take a shot at the sticks…. Bizzare. Let’s see!
8:05pm
eagleJack said | 8:05pm | ! Report
8:04pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:04pm | ! Report
18′
Force 14 – 3 Waratahs
Scrum Tahs after Adam Coleman knocks on – The Tahs can’t do anything with the advantage.
8:03pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:03pm | ! Report
18′
Force 14 – 3 Waratahs
Coach killers!
Jack Dempsey gets pinged for a high tackle on Jono Lance. They take it quickly again, and catch the Tahs napping.
The Force swing the ball wide, and as Nic Berry calls advantage over, Foley gets stuck on the wrong side of the ruck, and he gets penalised.
The Tahs look out on their feet, and their ill-discipline will kill them if they don’t tighten things up quickly.
DHP kicks to the line.
8:01pm
Fin said | 8:01pm | ! Report
