Force vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Could this be the final time we see the Western Force play? Will the Waratahs end their woeful season on a high? Who wants it more!? There is so much on the line when the men from the West tackle a Waratahs outfit who can’t seem to buy a win. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:30pm AEST.

Please god, don’t say it’s true! The men from the West have stood up this season. They’re more than a good chance to finish second in the Australian conference, they have had increased crowd numbers this season, and most importantly, they’ve looked like they actually care about the game.

However, the incompetence of the ARU, and their amazing ability to sit on their heels and keep no one in the loop means no one is certain of the Force’s future beyond these next 80 minutes.

If you’re privy to the rapidly spinning rumour mill, then you’d not be alone in thinking that this likely will be the last game in their history, and for that reason alone, expect this game to be an absolute belter.

The Waratahs have been woeful this season. They haven’t beaten an overseas side, and only have four wins from 15 starts. They look directionless, lazy and ready for the season to be finished.

Reports have emerged this week that some of the players have lost faith in their embattled coach, Daryl Gibson – but outgoing veteran Dean Mumm assures us that: “that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

So the real question is, which Waratahs side will turn upon Perth tonight? Will it be the expansive, fast and up tempo side full of Wallabies that won the tournament a mere three years ago? Or will it be the listless, slow and generally lacklustre outfit that have failed to impress throughout this year?

If it’s the former, they will win this game. I still think on paper the Tahs have a better side, but don’t tell that to the Force. Gordon and Foley’s partnership is maturing, and Hooper is courageous every week.

It may click tonight, mainly because it can’t get any worse. They will definitely be out to spoil the Force’s party.

For the men from Perth – It’s likely their final ever game. Matt Hodgson returns to captain his side, and that will be a huge boost for them.

Richard Hardwick is more than a handy replacement off the bench. Their centres and outside backs have been their best this season, along with Hardwick and Ross Haylett-Petty.

Meakes and Curtis Rona will look to expose some of the holes that continue to open up in the Waratahs midfield. They have useful finishers outside them in Dane Haylett-Petty and Marcel Brache.

Prediction

Likely last game ever for the Force. It will be fast, there will be niggle, there will be points.

The Waratahs will spoil their party though, on the back of a Foley masterclass.

Waratahs by 7

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:30pm AEST.