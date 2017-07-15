Geelong Cats vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

This Saturday afternoon, the greatest rivals of the modern era go to battle once more as the Geelong Cats take on the Hawthorn Hawks at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 1:45pm (AEST).
Hawthorn return home to the MCG this Saturday, following their stunning draw against second-placed GWS in Tasmania. They were able to take it to the Giants, only a week after the Cats themselves drew with GWS.
Geelong, however, are riding high after they demolished the Brisbane Lions to the tune of 85 points up at the Gabba. They now sit at third, and a game and a half above the fourth placed Port Adelaide.
This is an important game for both clubs. The Cats will be desperate to make a run for the top spot, considering GWS’ two draws, and Adelaide’s inconsistent form.
Hawthorn need to continue to keep winning to stay in touch with the top eight, and while a finals series is unlikely for the three-time premiers, the Hawks need to start racking on victories to remain a chance.
The Hawks are also coming off the huge news this week that club champion Luke Hodge will be officially retiring from AFL football at the end of the season. Compounded with that, this match will also be Hodge’s 300th career game.
Only Geelong has made changes, with the Cats deciding to bring in stars in Daniel Menzel and Scott Selwood, with Zac Guthrie and newly found cult hero Wylie Buzza to miss. The Hawks are going in with the same lineup as they had against the Giants.
Players to Watch
Geelong: Patrick Dangerfield
Who else but Danger? The Cats’ superstar is a major reason to why Geelong are sitting in the top four. He can do it all, contested possessions, goals, tackling. Expect Danger to go big, especially in a game between such fierce rivals.
Hawthorn: Luke Hodge
The man of the hour, and a Hawthorn legend, Hodge will be hoping to have a big game for not only his 300th, but also to let the league know that he plans to go out with a bang. He will want to have a huge game, especially against the old foes of Geelong.
Prediction
Hawthorn by 3 points
Maybe it’s just the optimist in me, but I can see this game being very close. Geelong got out of jail against both Fremantle and GWS, so they are probably due for a close loss, and I feel the Hawks may have that extra fire power due to Hodge’s 300th. I’m taking a risk with my prediction, but with this AFL season, who knows?
2:06pm
Swanny said | 2:06pm | ! Report
Danger has done a medial
Season over.
2:05pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:05pm | ! Report
Oh dear, oh dear oh dear oh dear, Dangerfield is down. He can’t walk, hand goes up and he’s been carried from the ground by two trainers. That’s huge, huge for the Cats. It’s a leg injury, and that looks bad.
2:04pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:04pm | ! Report
GOAL CATS
Hawks cut it open through the middle of the ground, but before they can put the ball inside 50, Stewart runs down one of them and gets holding the ball! That one was dead, and the Cats open the Hawks up themselves, and go to Sam Simpson, who will line up for his first goal in AFL footy, and he’s got it! Good lad, every boy’s dream, to kick a goal in AFL footy at the G. Cats have three in a row!
Geelong 3.3.21
Hawthorn 1.0.6
Q1- 6.48
2:02pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:02pm | ! Report
GOAL CATS
Henderson gets pinged once more for holding the ball inside the Cats 50, Parfitt with the free. That one was very tough for Henderson, but the Cat lines up from 40 out, and he nails this! The Cattery have 2 in a row, nine points, they lead by!
Geelong 2.3.15
Hawthorn 1.0.6
Q1- 8.01
2:00pm
Dylan Carmody said | 2:00pm | ! Report
GOAL CATS
Rhys Stanley lays a great tackle and gets holding the ball his way. He goes back 20 out, slight angle but he has no problems and the Cats have their first of the afternoon!
Geelong 1.3.9
Hawthorn 1.0.6
Q1- 8.59
1:59pm
Dylan Carmody said | 1:59pm | ! Report
BEHIND CATS
Floater inside the centre square and Danger takes a great mark. The Cats play on and they find Tom Hawkins once more off a good lead. He’s 50 out, on a little bit of an angle, but he doesn’t make the distance and the Hawks rush it through. Worrying signs for Hawkins.
They get it back through an interceptio but Hawkins, who should’ve shot, tries to centre it but mutilates the kick and Hawthorn get out of jail.
Geelong 0.3.3
Hawthorn 1.0.6
Q1- 10.32
1:57pm
Dylan Carmody said | 1:57pm | ! Report
Hawks work it around outside their 50 to Henderson, who goes inside 50 but the kick isn’t great and the Cats spoil it out to the boundary.
1:55pm
Dylan Carmody said | 1:55pm | ! Report
BEHIND CATS
Harry Taylor breaks the Hawks open, and instead of Murdoch, he goes to Hawkins, who takes a great diving mark. Slips catch, that is. Hawkins is putting his boot back on amidst Hawthorn boos, and from his set shot 40 out in front, he misses to the left.
Geelong 0.2.2
Hawthorn 1.0.6
Q1- 13.00
1:54pm
Dylan Carmody said | 1:54pm | ! Report
Selwood absolute mutilates one of the side of the boot inside Hawthorn 50, but somehow it finds a Cat, do not know how.
1:53pm
Dylan Carmody said | 1:53pm | ! Report
Roughead nearly marks but good defence from the Cats sees the ball over the line. Cats have been resolute in defence so far, but can’t seem to get it out as it keeps coming back in.
1:52pm
Dylan Carmody said | 1:52pm | ! Report
Dangerfield goes a bit too far over the mark and gives away 50. Bit soft, but probably justice after his own free kick minutes earlier.
1:50pm
Dylan Carmody said | 1:50pm | ! Report
Cats have had the majority of the ball after that first Hawks goal, but they are unable to get a mark inside 50. The Hawks break through the middle, but cannot find a target inside 50, and the Cats intercept and clear.