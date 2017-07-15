Geelong Cats vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

This Saturday afternoon, the greatest rivals of the modern era go to battle once more as the Geelong Cats take on the Hawthorn Hawks at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 1:45pm (AEST).

Hawthorn return home to the MCG this Saturday, following their stunning draw against second-placed GWS in Tasmania. They were able to take it to the Giants, only a week after the Cats themselves drew with GWS.

Geelong, however, are riding high after they demolished the Brisbane Lions to the tune of 85 points up at the Gabba. They now sit at third, and a game and a half above the fourth placed Port Adelaide.

This is an important game for both clubs. The Cats will be desperate to make a run for the top spot, considering GWS’ two draws, and Adelaide’s inconsistent form.

Hawthorn need to continue to keep winning to stay in touch with the top eight, and while a finals series is unlikely for the three-time premiers, the Hawks need to start racking on victories to remain a chance.

The Hawks are also coming off the huge news this week that club champion Luke Hodge will be officially retiring from AFL football at the end of the season. Compounded with that, this match will also be Hodge’s 300th career game.

Only Geelong has made changes, with the Cats deciding to bring in stars in Daniel Menzel and Scott Selwood, with Zac Guthrie and newly found cult hero Wylie Buzza to miss. The Hawks are going in with the same lineup as they had against the Giants.

Players to Watch

Geelong: Patrick Dangerfield

Who else but Danger? The Cats’ superstar is a major reason to why Geelong are sitting in the top four. He can do it all, contested possessions, goals, tackling. Expect Danger to go big, especially in a game between such fierce rivals.

Hawthorn: Luke Hodge

The man of the hour, and a Hawthorn legend, Hodge will be hoping to have a big game for not only his 300th, but also to let the league know that he plans to go out with a bang. He will want to have a huge game, especially against the old foes of Geelong.

Prediction

Hawthorn by 3 points

Maybe it’s just the optimist in me, but I can see this game being very close. Geelong got out of jail against both Fremantle and GWS, so they are probably due for a close loss, and I feel the Hawks may have that extra fire power due to Hodge’s 300th. I’m taking a risk with my prediction, but with this AFL season, who knows?

Will Geelong continue their push to the top spot on the ladder? Or will Hawthorn keep making a break for the finals and celebrate Luke Hodge’s 300th in style? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 1:45pm (AEST).