Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

14th plays 15th as the Gold Coast Suns play host to the Collingwood Magpies. Join The Roar at 4:35pm for live scores and a blog of all the action.
Two struggling sides face off against each other with pride at stake, the pressure is on both sides to get a win and keep the spotlight off their head coaches who are on the hot seat.
Nathan Buckley and Rodney Eade are again being questioned over their futures for next season – with a loss this weekend that pressure will be even more magnified for both coaches.
Both teams are coming off losses, Gold Coast started off well against the Swans before falling away to lose by 67 points. Collingwood suffered a similar fate against the Bombers going down by 37 at the MCG.
Gold Coast should see the return of Gary Ablett for the clash to give them an added boost into the midfield, Collingwood get back Jeremy Howe who was a late out against the Bombers.
Jeremy Howe will have his hands full this week taking on the big forward line of the Suns with Peter Wright and Tom Lynch and will need some assistance from fellow backs Lynden Dunn and Tom Langdon if the Magpies are going to be able to stop the Suns’ forwards from shining.
Gold Coast will be hoping Gary Ablett can complete the game injury free after another injury riddled season in 2017, If he can be the big ball winner we all know he is capable of being then the forward line for the Suns will see a lot of scoring opportunities open up for them.
With both teams being far from impressive throughout the season it is hard to see which way this game will go, Collingwood seemingly has the better midfield on paper but with the inclusion of Ablett to the Suns that advantage may not be as wide as it could be.
Prediction
Gold Coast by 7
5:06pm
Sam Walker said | 5:06pm
End of the first quarter.
Gold Coast 2.1.13 Collingwood 5.4.34
5:05pm
Sam Walker said | 5:05pm
Lots of ball movement from both sides but neither have had a chance at scoring.
Gold Coast 2.1.13 Collingwood 5.4.34
0:39 first quarter
5:03pm
Sam Walker said | 5:03pm
Steven May is out for the day with a hamstring injury.
5:01pm
Sam Walker said | 5:01pm
Jarryd Lyons has returned for the Suns after his early injury.
Gold Coast 2.1.13 Collingwood 5.4.34
3:25 first quarter
5:00pm
Sam Walker said | 5:00pm
Grundy has stayed on the ground but Fasolo has gone to the bench.
4:59pm
Sam Walker said | 4:59pm
Hard collision from Fasolo and Grundy and they are both down in some discomfort.
Gold Coast 2.1.13 Collingwood 5.4.34
4:52 first quarter
4:57pm
Sam Walker said | 4:57pm
Goal Magpies.
Jamie Elliot gets his first goal of the game and the pies 5th in a row.
Gold Coast 2.1.13 Collingwood 5.4.34
6:11 first quarter
4:57pm
Sam Walker said | 4:57pm
Behind Suns.
Tom Lynch with the behind.
Gold Coast 2.1.13 Collingwood 4.4.28
6:40 first quarter
4:56pm
Sam Walker said | 4:56pm
Goal Magpies.
Daniel Wells gets his first of the game and the Pies are in firm control right now.
Gold Coast 2.0.12 Collingwood 4.4.28
7:08 first quarter
4:55pm
Sam Walker said | 4:55pm
behind pies.
Gold Coast 2.0.12 Collingwood 3.4.22
7:22 first quarter
4:54pm
Sam Walker said | 4:54pm
Behind Pies.
Fasolo for his 3rd goal of the game but he misses it.
Gold Coast 2.0.12 Collingwood 3.3.21
8:00 first quarter