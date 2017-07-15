Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

14th plays 15th as the Gold Coast Suns play host to the Collingwood Magpies. Join The Roar at 4:35pm for live scores and a blog of all the action.

Two struggling sides face off against each other with pride at stake, the pressure is on both sides to get a win and keep the spotlight off their head coaches who are on the hot seat.

Nathan Buckley and Rodney Eade are again being questioned over their futures for next season – with a loss this weekend that pressure will be even more magnified for both coaches.

Both teams are coming off losses, Gold Coast started off well against the Swans before falling away to lose by 67 points. Collingwood suffered a similar fate against the Bombers going down by 37 at the MCG.

Gold Coast should see the return of Gary Ablett for the clash to give them an added boost into the midfield, Collingwood get back Jeremy Howe who was a late out against the Bombers.

Jeremy Howe will have his hands full this week taking on the big forward line of the Suns with Peter Wright and Tom Lynch and will need some assistance from fellow backs Lynden Dunn and Tom Langdon if the Magpies are going to be able to stop the Suns’ forwards from shining.

Gold Coast will be hoping Gary Ablett can complete the game injury free after another injury riddled season in 2017, If he can be the big ball winner we all know he is capable of being then the forward line for the Suns will see a lot of scoring opportunities open up for them.

With both teams being far from impressive throughout the season it is hard to see which way this game will go, Collingwood seemingly has the better midfield on paper but with the inclusion of Ablett to the Suns that advantage may not be as wide as it could be.

Prediction

Gold Coast by 7

