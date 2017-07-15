Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

After a stunning win in the corresponding match earlier this season, the Gold Coast Titans will need to find a way to knock over the Cronulla Sharks again if they are to keep their season alive. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).
The Titans weren’t supposed to get close to the Sharks when the sides met in Round 8, but a fantastic comeback victory away from home gave their season a much-needed boost.
Injuries have cruelled the Gold Coast’s season, but the excuse only goes so far. They have fought hard, but have been lacking in a lot of basics, and it shows on the ladder. Neil Henry’s men now sit in 14th place with just six wins from their 16 games.
Given the qualification for finals football is going to be at least 28 points and more than likely 30, a loss here would turn every remaining game into a must-win situation.
The Titans have won two on the trot coming into this game, but the Tigers and struggling Dragons don’t say a whole lot, especially when they got smashed by the Rabbitohs the week before.
They make too many mistakes. It’s simple errors cruelling them, and if they can cut that out they have a big chance at getting into contests.
Luckily for the Titans ahead of this game, if there is one team who makes more errors and makes life tough for themselves, it’s the Sharks.
The Sharks have managed to put themselves on the back foot in just about every game this season. Silly penalties, bad errors and a general lack of patience in attack – something they did extremely well last year – have all gone out the window.
Instead, they seem to be trying to score on every set of six, and only their strong defence and will to come from behind and win contests is keeping them at the pointy end of the ladder.
The form of James Maloney has major question marks over it, and if he can’t stand up the Sharks making a deep run in September is up in the air.
The Sharks do sit in second place on 26 points, just one or two wins from qualification for the finals.
A win over the Sydney Roosters was as impressive as it gets leading into the bye, and if they can continue that form the chance of being beaten appears slim.
In team news, Kurt Capewell is onto the reserves for the Sharks, while James Segeyaro is a chance at playing and fixing the Sharks hooking conundrum. The Titans, meanwhile are unchanged.
Prediction
Despite the Sharks favouritism for the clash, the Titans are going to be desperate, and that’s when they have been at their best this season. Cronulla are still yet to be thoroughly convincing, so I’ll take the Titans at home in a close one.
Titans by 2.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this all-important Round 19 clash from 7:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to get involved by dropping a comment in the section below.
8:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:08pm | ! Report
34′ – The dropout rolls about 30 metres before Pulu and Passi bring the Titans back onto the attack in the first couple of plays. Pulu has a second run towards the uprights, before Taylor goes out the back to Hayne who puts the foot down, but can’t beat the line. Hurrell tackled out of dummy half on the fifth play and on the last it’s Hayne kicking flat, it’s gone through the hands and will go down as a knock on against the Sharks.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
8:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:07pm | ! Report
32′ – Proctor and Passi have the Titans back over halfway in a couple of plays before Wallace runs to the open side and is put down about 30 out Pulu beats one back on the left before Peats goes to Roberts, then it’s a cut out ball for Copley who goes close to the sideline. Roberts with a kick across the face of goal this time before Procter gets rid of it, the ball ends up with Don who offloads back to Peats and he grubbers a the posts. It pulls up and the Sharks will have a dropout.
Great kick.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
8:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:05pm | ! Report
31′ – After half an hour of pouring rain, it’s starting to subside a fraction. Capewell and Heighington bring the Sharks over halfway before Segeyaro goes from dummy half and looks for a short inside ball, but it’s dropped.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
8:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:04pm | ! Report
30′ – The Titans up to halfway in two before Wallace goes from right to left, trying to find a way through. Passi up to about 30 out now before Taylor drops a ball on the right-hand side of the park, trying to set up a play.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
8:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:03pm | ! Report
29′ – Holmes and Leutele clear the Sharks out of their ten metre zone, before Fifita bucks in for a ten metre run. Gallen the next as they spread right before Townsend kicks from just outside his own 30. It’s gone close to the sideline, Hayne keeps it from being a 40/20, then jumps back into beat the Sharks defence.
Penalty Titans as well. Incredible.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
8:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:02pm | ! Report
28′ – Proctor brings it away from the restart and is driven back, before Hurrell and Passi take it down the left side of the park. Pulu up to halfway, then it’s a spread right from Taylor to Proctor who is taken to ground, splashing through the water. Wallace back to the middle, then it;s Taylor grubbering to the goalline and Beale comes up with it.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
8:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:01pm | ! Report
27′ – It’s been ruled a Cronulla knock on in goal and it’s a seven-tackle set for the Titans.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
8:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:00pm | ! Report
27′ – The Sharks come right from the scrum through Graham and now it’s Heighington back through the middle, taking his first run of the night off the bench. A spread right from Bird to Leutele now and he is tackled, just staying in the field of play, sliding through the water. Gallen back through the centre before Brown goes short to Heighington and he is tackled 5 out. Grubber to the goal posts and no one has any idea what’s happened – Proctor picks it up so the referee is going to send it to the bunker.
No one has any idea. It looks as if it’s come off Hayne’s leg and then Fifita has potentially scored, but we can’t see through the water. Fifita an air swing in fact and then Brown’s knocked it on. Who knows.
No try anyway.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
7:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:57pm | ! Report
26′ – Hayne and Hurrell work it through the middle to get the Titans out of their red-zone, before Roberts goes from dummy half and spills it in the play the ball.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
7:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:56pm | ! Report
25′ – Capewell and Brown up to halfway before Gallen plus down the left hand side. Bird goes outside to Graham now and he looks for an inside ball to Feki, but it’s dropped. Titans will go the other way.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
7:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:56pm | ! Report
24′ – The Titans now struggling to work it out of the corner, Hayne and Don eventually picking up some metres. Roberts takes a run, then it’s Taylor kicking down the centre. It plugs in the middle of the ocean, lake, whatever you want to call it and then Holmes comes charging back.
Titans 4
Sharks 0
7:55pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:55pm | ! Report
23′ – The Sharks are back to halfway on the third before there is an inside ball for Beale who picks up another 15 metres. Gallen allowed to run for about 20 metres on the next before they go short side and Brown goes to Townsend who grubbers into the puddle and it sits up, the Titans coming up with it.
Titans 4
Sharks 0