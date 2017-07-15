 

GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 , , , ,

41 Have your say

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    GWS Giants vs. Sydney Swans
    Spotless Stadium
    AFL Home and Away July 15, 2017
    Q2 - 3:00 - GWS Giants 16, Sydney Swans 28
    GWS Giants Sydney Swans
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q12416   4428
    Q22416   4428

    Are the GWS Giants about to get back on the horse, or will the Sydney Swans complete their 2017 resurrection with a win over their cross-town rivals? Join me for score updates and a blog of the game, live from Spotless Stadium, at 7:25pm AEST.

    A win would be huge for either of these teams. For the Giants, it would blow out the pipes of a season that has started coughing and spluttering just a bit after two straight draw in the last fortnight.

    They’ve only got two wins by more than a goal against teams inside the top eight this year, so while they find themselves at the pointy end of the table, they’ve still got some convincing to do.

    A top-four finish looks likely, but the value of a top-two finish would be huge and depends largely on how they handle their run home.

    Richmond, Fremantle, Melbourne, the Bulldogs, West Coast and Geelong after this game comprises a difficult finish to the year.

    Sydney on the other hand, astoundingly, will likely play finals and may even be a stealthy flag contender despite an 0-6 start.

    They’ve won eight of nine since then and can any other side say they’ve been in better form over that time period? Nope.

    For mine, this match is a crucial turning point for Sydney – get the job done and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be considered a top four and premiership fancy.

    After this one they’ve got St Kilda, Hawthorn, Geelong, Fremantle, Adelaide and Carlton to finish the season.

    Prediction
    I’m really digging the Swans at the moment. GWS may have some decent inclusions but are still being hit pretty hard with the injury stick.

    Sydney Swans by 24.

    Join me for score updates and a blog of the game, live from Spotless Stadium, at 7:25pm AEST.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    4' BEHIND - Toby Greene (GWS Giants)
    5' GOAL - Toby Greene (GWS Giants)
    7' BEHIND - Rushed (GWS Giants)
    12' BEHIND - Rushed (Sydney Swans)
    13' BEHIND - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    13' GOAL - Jake Lloyd (Sydney Swans)
    16' GOAL - Toby Greene (GWS Giants)
    21' GOAL - Tom Papley (Sydney Swans)
    24' BEHIND - Josh Kelly (GWS Giants)
    26' BEHIND - Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans)
    27' BEHIND - Sam Reid (Sydney Swans)
    28' GOAL - Josh P. Kennedy (Sydney Swans)
    29' GOAL - Daniel Robinson (Sydney Swans)
    32' BEHIND - Dylan Shiel (GWS Giants)

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.