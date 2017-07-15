GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

Are the GWS Giants about to get back on the horse, or will the Sydney Swans complete their 2017 resurrection with a win over their cross-town rivals? Join me for score updates and a blog of the game, live from Spotless Stadium, at 7:25pm AEST.
A win would be huge for either of these teams. For the Giants, it would blow out the pipes of a season that has started coughing and spluttering just a bit after two straight draw in the last fortnight.
They’ve only got two wins by more than a goal against teams inside the top eight this year, so while they find themselves at the pointy end of the table, they’ve still got some convincing to do.
A top-four finish looks likely, but the value of a top-two finish would be huge and depends largely on how they handle their run home.
Richmond, Fremantle, Melbourne, the Bulldogs, West Coast and Geelong after this game comprises a difficult finish to the year.
Sydney on the other hand, astoundingly, will likely play finals and may even be a stealthy flag contender despite an 0-6 start.
They’ve won eight of nine since then and can any other side say they’ve been in better form over that time period? Nope.
For mine, this match is a crucial turning point for Sydney – get the job done and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be considered a top four and premiership fancy.
After this one they’ve got St Kilda, Hawthorn, Geelong, Fremantle, Adelaide and Carlton to finish the season.
Prediction
I’m really digging the Swans at the moment. GWS may have some decent inclusions but are still being hit pretty hard with the injury stick.
Sydney Swans by 24.
8:03pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:03pm | ! Report
We’re back on, second term underway now.
8:03pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:03pm | ! Report
Giants pretend they’re about to play Sweet Caroline at the ground (as the Swans do ever week), then rip it for Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen. That’s mean, Giants! But wise.
8:02pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:02pm | ! Report
Giants with a solid +8 inside 50s in that quarter but couldn’t make it count, they dominated the early part but Sydney took their opportunities. GWS have six scores from 18 inside 50s (33 per cent), Sydney nine from ten (90 per cent).
Giants also winning the clearances 13-6. Keep up that kind of dominance and tidy up the forward work and they’ll be back in the lead before you know it – however, I’d expect more twists and turns than that, and the Giants may rue a period of wasted dominance.
7:58pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:58pm | ! Report
QUARTER TIME
GWS 2.4.16
SYDNEY 4.4.28/strong>
7:58pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:58pm | ! Report
BEHIND GWS
Dylan Shiel has a shot on goal after the siren and can only manage a behind from long range.
GWS 2.4.16
SYDNEY 4.4.28/strong>
7:55pm
Cat said | 7:55pm | ! Report
GWS look terrible early. Inept kicking into forward 50 and even worse in defensive 50.
8:05pm
Josh Elliott said | 8:05pm | ! Report
Yes – midfield dominance is a feather in their cap though. If they can sort out the skills they’ll come back into it.
7:54pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:54pm | ! Report
GOAL SYDNEY
A free and a 50 puts Daniel Robinson in range and the Swans have two in a minute. They lead by 13!
GWS 2.3.15
SYDNEY 4.4.28/strong>
7:53pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:53pm | ! Report
GOAL SYDNEY
Josh P Kennedy with a captain’s goal – Swans lead!
GWS 2.3.15
SYDNEY 3.4.22/strong>
7:53pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:53pm | ! Report
BEHIND SYDNEY
Sam Reid misses a set shot that should’ve been an easy-do. You’re not going to get an $800k contract from Richmond with those moves mate!
GWS 2.3.15
SYDNEY 2.4.16/strong>
7:52pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:52pm | ! Report
BEHIND SYDNEY
Buddy with a behind. Scores level.
GWS 2.3.15
SYDNEY 2.3.15/strong>
7:50pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Papley with the smother & goal.
7:50pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:50pm | ! Report
I’ve literally just walked in the door after being out of home the entire day.
Missed a decent day of footy I reckon.
I’m going to go for the Swans. Eastern suburbs of Sydney pride, I reckon. That’s where I was born, after all.
7:51pm
Cat said | 7:51pm | ! Report
Born in Sydney, live in Adelaide but barrack for Freo. Geeze your all over lol
7:58pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:58pm | ! Report
Lived in four cities, Cat.
Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and a city in your native country!
8:02pm
Cat said | 8:02pm | ! Report
New York, Orlando Florida, San Francisco California, Dallas-Fort Worth Texas and Melbourne Victoria for me.
8:04pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Honolulu is the fourth I’ve lived in.
And I’m only 19.
8:06pm
Nate said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Ah, nice to see a few others who have been stuck forever travelling. Born in Sydney, lived in Brisbane, and now Melbourne here in Oz, as well as the UK for a year and 5.5 in the US. Some of that in Atlanta, some in Chattanooga TN, and some in very small town Georgia. Yeah, that was an interesting one.
Having said all that, still Bunnies and Swans all the way!
8:08pm
Nate said | 8:08pm | ! Report
Used to party in Gainesville all the time. Loved Florida! Retirees and trash bag parties!
7:52pm
Josh Elliott said | 7:52pm | ! Report
So all these years your username has been a lie?
7:58pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:58pm | ! Report
I’ve been caught! 😉