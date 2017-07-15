GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

Are the GWS Giants about to get back on the horse, or will the Sydney Swans complete their 2017 resurrection with a win over their cross-town rivals? Join me for score updates and a blog of the game, live from Spotless Stadium, at 7:25pm AEST.

A win would be huge for either of these teams. For the Giants, it would blow out the pipes of a season that has started coughing and spluttering just a bit after two straight draw in the last fortnight.

They’ve only got two wins by more than a goal against teams inside the top eight this year, so while they find themselves at the pointy end of the table, they’ve still got some convincing to do.

A top-four finish looks likely, but the value of a top-two finish would be huge and depends largely on how they handle their run home.

Richmond, Fremantle, Melbourne, the Bulldogs, West Coast and Geelong after this game comprises a difficult finish to the year.

Sydney on the other hand, astoundingly, will likely play finals and may even be a stealthy flag contender despite an 0-6 start.

They’ve won eight of nine since then and can any other side say they’ve been in better form over that time period? Nope.

For mine, this match is a crucial turning point for Sydney – get the job done and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be considered a top four and premiership fancy.

After this one they’ve got St Kilda, Hawthorn, Geelong, Fremantle, Adelaide and Carlton to finish the season.

Prediction

I’m really digging the Swans at the moment. GWS may have some decent inclusions but are still being hit pretty hard with the injury stick.

Sydney Swans by 24.

