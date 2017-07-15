Hurricanes vs Crusaders: Super Rugby live blog, scores

The Hurricanes and Crusaders are set for a titanic Kiwi derby at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Join The Roar for live scores and blog from 5:35pm AEST.
It’s the final round of the regular season and both sides are desperate for the points. The Hurricanes are looking to consolidate 5th position to book a trip to Canberra for a showdown with the stuttering Brumbies.
The Crusaders, meanwhile, will be keen to maintain their unbeaten record and top spot to pencil in a home grand final, should they make it that far.
There’ll be an embarrassment of riches on show with returning All Blacks sprinkled through both lineups. The Savea and Barrett brothers all start for the Canes, while Scott Barrett is the odd one out in Canterbury colours.
At the time of writing, bookies have the Hurricanes installed as favourites at home, showing little respect for the quietly efficient table-toppers. The home side will take some stopping, however, with a potent backline including joint top try-scorers, Ngani Laumape and Vince Aso, equal on 14.
It’s shaping as a cracking battle in midfield, with Crusaders number 12 David Havili second on the tackle bust chart. Expect some big collisions.
Prediction
Last time out, the Crusaders did the business, winning 20-12. Whatever happens in Wellington, you can bet it’ll be close. Both sides are immensely talented and tenacious. There’s sure to be a bit of leftover frustration from the Lions series to be exorcised too. Should be a treat for the neutrals.
I’m backing a draw.
6:38pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:38pm | ! Report
48′
PEN GOAL! Crusaders
Mo’unga sneaks it inside the right-hand upright. Saders back in front.
Hurricanes 14 – 15 Crusaders
6:37pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:37pm | ! Report
48′
Crusaders counter ruck is effective. Canes were dawdling at the ruck preparing to clear. Now the Crusaders have a penalty. Mo’unga will have a shot at goal. 22 out, about 15 in from touch.
Hurricanes 14 – 12 Crusaders
6:35pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:35pm | ! Report
45′
TRY! Hurricanes
Lousi carries a few defenders with him. Now it’s pick and go stuff down the right. They’re 5 metres out. Penalty advantage. Crossfield kick. Savea fumbles but looks like he’s knocked it back, he regathers, cuts inside and scores the try.
They love a crossfield kick over in NZ don’t they? Barrett adds the extras. Canes in front for the first time.
Hurricanes 14 – 12 Crusaders
6:33pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:33pm | ! Report
44′
Crusaders scrum. It’s steady. Bryn Hall makes a half break then gets pinged for playing it on the ground. Yet another penalty for the Canes. They’re getting a free ride at the moment. Attacking lineout.
Hurricanes 7 – 12 Crusaders
6:31pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:31pm | ! Report
42′
Crusaders kick-off to get play back underway. Hurricanes fumble at the back of the ruck but there’s been some funny business. Penalty Canes. Lineout near halfway. The throw is over the back but they still have it. Black bombs it high. Barrett claims but knocks on as he brings it down.
Hurricanes 7 – 12 Crusaders
6:24pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:24pm | ! Report
Laumape’s been the main outlet to get across the advantage line. Lousi has spoiled a couple of mauls which halted Crusaders momentum.
That said, if the Crusaders can stop giving away penalties, you’d think they have enough class and instinct to get the win.
6:21pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:21pm | ! Report
HALF-TIME
The Crusaders dominated early and raced out to a two-try lead. Their scrum was wreaking havoc and their backs looked sharp – Mo’unga finding Temanivalu twice to score easy tries.
The Hurricanes found a way back though with the help of a few penalties. They turned down kickable points on more than one occasion and were eventually rewarded when Black put Jordie Barrett through a hole to score and convert his try. The game is well and truly on.
Hurricanes 7 – 12 Crusaders
6:22pm
riddler said | 6:22pm | ! Report
good game.. some good skill sets on show..
should be a good 2nd half..
6:18pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:18pm | ! Report
40′
Canes offside at the lineout. Crusaders find touch on halfway. Maul makes a few metres but Lousi has latched on again. The ball is dead. Half-time.
Hurricanes 7 – 12 Crusaders
6:17pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:17pm | ! Report
40′
Big Fifita takes a tumble at the lineout and the ref deems he was interfered with. Penalty to Canes. Black finds touch deep in the 22. The maul crabs sideways. A grubber through in goal but that’s a low percentage play from Perenara. 22 dropout.
Mo’unga goes long to Milner-Skudder. Now Black nudges a delicate kick into touch about 10 metres out. Nice play. Half-time approaching.
Hurricanes 7 – 12 Crusaders
6:14pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:14pm | ! Report
37′
Canes scrum. They’ve been backpedalling lately. Short ball from Black in midfield this time goes to ground. George Bridge sneaks down the left but is tackled and a foot goes into touch. He’s been very solid this year.
Hurricanes 7 – 12 Crusaders
6:12pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:12pm | ! Report
35′
The Crusaders need to watch their discipline. They’ve conceded 8 penalties to 2. They had all the early running but have let the momentum swing against them.
Milner-Skudder goes high but Mo’unga wins the contest. Just as the Crusaders start to look dangerous, Lousi holds up the maul and wins a scrum. Big play.
Hurricanes 7 – 12 Crusaders
6:10pm
Charlie Lawry said | 6:10pm | ! Report
33′
TRY! Hurricanes
Savea goes looking for more metres and gets them. Now Ardie trying to take on the entire Crusaders pack. He shrugged off a few. Laumape breaks two tackles and crawls for every inch. Now some front foot ball. Black slips but throws a lovely short ball to Jordie Barrett on the angle. He’s got enough pace to score.
He also slots the extras. Good reward there for some solid phases.
Hurricanes 7 – 12 Crusaders