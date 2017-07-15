Hurricanes vs Crusaders: Super Rugby live blog, scores

The Hurricanes and Crusaders are set for a titanic Kiwi derby at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Join The Roar for live scores and blog from 5:35pm AEST.

It’s the final round of the regular season and both sides are desperate for the points. The Hurricanes are looking to consolidate 5th position to book a trip to Canberra for a showdown with the stuttering Brumbies.

The Crusaders, meanwhile, will be keen to maintain their unbeaten record and top spot to pencil in a home grand final, should they make it that far.

There’ll be an embarrassment of riches on show with returning All Blacks sprinkled through both lineups. The Savea and Barrett brothers all start for the Canes, while Scott Barrett is the odd one out in Canterbury colours.

At the time of writing, bookies have the Hurricanes installed as favourites at home, showing little respect for the quietly efficient table-toppers. The home side will take some stopping, however, with a potent backline including joint top try-scorers, Ngani Laumape and Vince Aso, equal on 14.

It’s shaping as a cracking battle in midfield, with Crusaders number 12 David Havili second on the tackle bust chart. Expect some big collisions.

Prediction

Last time out, the Crusaders did the business, winning 20-12. Whatever happens in Wellington, you can bet it’ll be close. Both sides are immensely talented and tenacious. There’s sure to be a bit of leftover frustration from the Lions series to be exorcised too. Should be a treat for the neutrals.

I’m backing a draw.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5:35pm AEST.