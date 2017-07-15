Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos face the wooden spoon favourites the Newcastle Knights this Saturday afternoon, which is guaranteed to be an interesting encounter given the long history between these two sides. Join The Roar for lives scores and a preview of the match from 5:30pm AEST
The Broncos are beginning to fade and stumble with sides looking to pass them on the ladder during this second half of the NRL competition.
Coming of the bye, Brisbane need to improve on recent performances and despite an away win in Canberra, have leaked points and lacked their usual conviction and flair in recent weeks.
Their last game against the Storm was simply embarrassing, clearly showing the gap in quality between the two title contenders at this current time in the competition.
However, Brisbane have a habit of regaining form after the Origin period as players refocus on their club roles and beginning pushing for a top 8 finish come the end of the season.
Ben Hunt, Matt Gillett and more return to the club this week as the Broncos look to overcome a Knights side which has struggled throughout the year.
The Newcastle outfit have been a shambles off and on the field and despite some spirited performances, are rock bottom after 16 rounds.
To add insult to injury, the Knights enter this match in terrible form, losing all of their past five games and struggling to gather wins so far this season.
Prediction
The well-rested Broncos should be confident coming into this match, despite recent form. Their origin players will have gained confidence from the midweek result at Suncorp Stadium and will look to solidify their top 8 position in Newcastle this weekend.
Broncos by 14
Samuel Ashton said | 6:38pm | ! Report
43RD MIN: Penalty Newcastle after a high tackle on Chanel Mata’utia
Samuel Ashton said | 6:36pm | ! Report
42ND MIN: Concersion Successful!
12-12 here! Perfect start for Brisbane
Emcie said | 6:36pm | ! Report
Roberts really should’ve got a lot closer to the posts then…
Samuel Ashton said | 6:35pm | ! Report
TRY BRONCOS
James Roberts with the length of the field try!
12-10 kick to come
Roberts most exciting player in NRL…!!??
Roberts most exciting player in NRL…!!??
Samuel Ashton said | 6:35pm | ! Report
VIDEO REFEREE BRONCOS
Jimmy the Jet runs the length of the Field to score! Has he helped the Broncos level here?
Samuel Ashton said | 6:33pm | ! Report
We are back underway here in Newcastle. Is an upset on the cards here
PNG Broncos fan88 said | 6:31pm | ! Report
Emcie, this is the last placed team. Broncs have enough gun players to put 20+ on them. Injury excuses aside.
Macca is looking laboured, hook him for Benji. Bench Thaiday and let the younger forwards finish off the match.
Stick Milf at fullback so that he will inject more running options in their offensive plays. Hunt rove both sides as half/pivot.
Do something different, other than the insipid efforts from the first half…puhhlizzz
Emcie said | 6:35pm | ! Report
guess it just comes down to what you expected going in, I always had the impression it was going to be a danger game