Port Adelaide Power vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

With only percentage separating them from the seventh-placed St Kilda, the Port Adelaide Power will be looking to solidify their position in the top four when they host a luckless North Melbourne Kangaroos. Join The Roar for live scores, updates and highlights from 2:10pm (AEST).

The Power have recovered well from a disappointing run in 2015 and 2016 to be firmly in the premiership mix this year, but an asterisk next to their credentials has been their inability to defeat the better sides in the comp.

But last week a sublime 32-point win over West Coast at their Perth fortress affirmed that the Power have what it takes to defeat the very best sides in the competition.

Port face a difficult three weeks after this clash with the Roos, battling potential finals rivals Melbourne (away), St Kilda (home) and Adelaide, so banking four points here could prove crucial as the race for a coveted double chance grows more tightly contested by the week.

Unlike the Power, North Melbourne’s finals chances are shot, but while they sit 17th with just four wins to their name, a bit of luck and some composure late in their matches could have resulted in a very different story.

Last week’s 4-point loss to Fremantle was the Roos’ fifth loss this season by under a goal, and this one hurts more than most, with ruckman Todd Goldstein spurning a chance to retake the lead with just 20 seconds to go after spraying an easy set shot wide.

But the Roos made it clear in the pre-season that 2017 would be a rebuilding year, and the likes of Jy Simpkin, Daniel Nielson, Mitchell Hibberd and Declan Mountford have all shown signs they will be players of the future in their debut seasons.

And joining them in the blue and white this week will be 19-year old Cameron Zurhaar, who may have just passed the likes of Dangerfield, Bontempelli and Buzza for the title of “best last name in the AFL”.

Prediction

This season has become known for its staggering amount of tight contests and thrilling finishes, but this really shouldn’t be one of them.

Port Adelaide are at home, in good form, and know that a loss could be damaging to their finals position.

The Power have bigger fish to fry, and should be able to cruise home here. But in this crazy season, who knows?

Port Adelaide by 38 points

There will be milestone men at every turn at the Adelaide Oval, with Wines joined by 150-gamer Jackson Trengove and 50-gamer Sam Gray on the honours’ list, while star North Melbourne defender Robbie Tarrant also fronting up for his 100th senior match.

Will the Power celebrate their stars and make it an occasion to remember? Or will the Roos give Tarrant the party he deserves?

Tune into The Roar’s live coverage from 2:10pm AEST, and remember to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.