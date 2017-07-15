Western Sydney Wanderers vs Arsenal: Football live scores, blog

English Premier League giants Arsenal will be looking to make it back to back wins in Australia when they take on the Western Sydney Wanderers in the second leg of their tour. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8pm (AEST).
The Gunners kicked off their first trip to Australia in 40 years with a win over A-League champions Sydney FC on Thursday.
It was the perfect start for the FA Cup champions who found the back of the net twice through skipper Per Mertesacker and record-breaking signing Alexandre Lacazette on debut for his new side.
After testing the waters against the sky blues earlier in the week, it’s time for Arsene Wenger’s men to take on the Wanderers inside the same stadium.
The Wanderers limped their way to sixth in a disappointing A-League season before being bundled out on penalties in the first round of the finals.
While it’s going to be a tough test for the Wanderers, coach Tony Popovic can see the long-term benefits from having the English big guns down under.
“It’s very early in our pre-season but a game like this always helps the players, and to test themselves against the best,” said Popovic.
“For a lot of our young players they’ll be coming up against their idols and they get a chance to showcase themselves and showcase Australian football.”
Team News
The Wanderers will welcome the club debut of Spanish striker Oriol Riera after the 31-year-old joined the club earlier this year as a marquee signing.
Popovic will also be testing the waters with new signings from the off-season in Josh Risdon, Michael Thwaite and Roly Bonevacia.
For the Gunners, Wenger is likely to change his starting line up with most of his key players coming off the bench in a mass 10-man change in the second half against Sydney.
Lacazette is in line to get his first start for the club, while Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be looking at starts as well.
Prediction
The Gunners were experimental on Thursday night as they should be during pre-season friendlies like these, but they were still the better side by a long way.
Expect a lot of the same tonight. The Wanderers aren’t on the same level but this is a rare chance for players to impress an international audience so they’ll be fighting hard for 90 minutes.
Arsenal to win 4-0
Connor Bennett said | 8:11pm | ! Report
Not a great delivery on the free kick but the Gunners are able to keep the ball moving… and into the box now with Iwobi who chips a little dink into the middle… nothing of it in the end.
Connor Bennett said | 8:10pm | ! Report
Melling gives away the free kick against the Wanderers with a very poorly timed slide tackle and the Gunners have a free kick right in set piece territory.
Connor Bennett said | 8:09pm | ! Report
Western Sydney just getting a little sustained run of possession here, winning a free kick just inside the Arsenal half. Let’s see what they can do with it.
Connor Bennett said | 8:08pm | ! Report
Corner for the Gunners… but it’s a little too shallow and the Wanderers get a header away before Janjetovic wraps it up to clear to halfway.
Connor Bennett said | 8:07pm | ! Report
The fans are into it!! Incredible scenes inside ANZ at the moment. The Wanderers Black and Red block are up and chanting with the drums and the Arsenal fans at the other end of the park are firing back with “Who are ya!” chants!!
Neither fanbase backing down!! The action in the stands is almost as good as on the field!!
Connor Bennett said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Giroud looking to sneak his way through the line but the flag is up and he’s caught offside.
Connor Bennett said | 8:05pm | ! Report
Maitland-Niles getting in on the action now, backing his pace to squeeze through two defenders into back play but his final touch is a little too strong and the Wanderers are able to wrap it up and survive again.
Connor Bennett said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Arsenal not wasting any time with a few big chances on goal already in the opening exchanges.
Connor Bennett said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Control is the early order of the day for the Gunners, just toying with the Wanderers inside their own penalty box… AND LACAZETTE IS THOUGH!!
Oh not a great finish, but he weaved his way into the box, creating a huge chance on goal but he got the accuracy wrong as he tried to curl it around the keeper and Janjetovic makes the save with the gloves on.
Stevo said | 8:02pm | ! Report
That looks a strong Gunners lineup 🙁