Who will join England, Australia and South Africa in the Women’s World Cup semis?

After victories on Wednesday night, both England and Australia have booked their place in the semi-finals for the 2017 cricket Women’s World Cup hosted in England.

A comprehensive victory over India by eight wickets helped Australia bounce back from their only loss of the tournament so far – against England by three runs on Sunday.

For the hosts, they have now won five games in a row after their 75-run victory against New Zealand, and their opening game loss to India seems like a distant memory.

Both Australia and England are currently on ten points each with one game remaining for both sides, against South Africa and West Indies respectively.

For the West Indies, their final game is all about pride and trying to finish off the tournament with three wins.

It’s been a disappointing tournament for the West Indies after they finished runners-up in the 2013 instalment, defeated by Australia in the final. However, their performances this tournament don’t come as much of a surprise considering the state of cricket in the Caribbean.

England can finish anywhere between first and fourth but will feel that they can beat whoever they face in the semi final.

Just like England, Australia will want to carry form into the semi-finals but face a tough South Africa side who currently side third and are also guaranteed a semi-finals place.

The biggest match to conclude the end of the group stage will see India take on New Zealand in a do-or-die clash where the winner will go through to the semi’s, while it’s goodbye for the loser.

Only after the conclusion of the India versus New Zealand game will the four sides to play in the semi-finals be known. Which teams play each other in the semi’s won’t be decided until the last group stage match is played on Saturday (7:30pm AEST).

If New Zealand win, they can finish as high as third if South Africa lose and New Zealand improve their Net Run Rate by at least +0.336. For India, they have the lowest NRR of the teams fighting for a semi final berth, but they can still finish first if they win and other results go their way in extraordinary circumstances.

South Africa, just like England, Australia and India, can also finish anywhere in the top four depending on results but the South Africa side have NRR in their favour at +1.722 – the highest in the tournament after six games.

On at the same time as the crucial India versus New Zealand game is Pakistan against Sri Lanka. Unfortunately for both teams, they have struggled this tournament and both are playing for their first win of the competition.

Next week, the first Semi-Final is set to take place at Bristol on Tuesday starting at 7:30pm AEST. The second Semi-Final is to be played at Derby on Thursday at the same time.

All of that is leading up to the Final of the Women’s World Cup, which will be at Lord’s on Sunday 23rd of July (7:30pm AEST).