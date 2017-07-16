Battling Broncos take down Newcastle

The Brisbane Broncos have pulled off a scrappy 12-point win over the Newcastle Knights this evening, solidifying their position in the race for the top four come the end of the season.

The 34-22 win was in no way convincing for the Broncos as they struggled to overcome a Newcastle outfit which battled hard through the night. However, these wins are what finals teams are made of and the Broncos will be happy with the win here this evening.

The game started of well for Newcastle, as they immediately showed everyone how consistent their effort has been all season. The Knights were excellent, pushing the Broncos back at every occasion and were unlucky to not be ahead in the early stages.

Despite this, Brisbane struck first through Jordan Kahu as the underperforming Broncos side drew first blood in the high intensity encounter.

However, the Knights showed tremendous guts as Sione Mata’utia and Danny Levi had the Newcastle outfit in front 12-6 going into the break.

The second half started well for Brisbane, with an immediate response coming through James Roberts who scored a length-of-the-field try to level the scores. Soon Brisbane scored twice more, with Anthony Milford and Tautau Moga putting the Broncos firmly in control in the second half.

The Knights however weren’t done for yet, scoring two back-to-back tries through Chanel Mata’utia and Dane Gagai to bring Newcastle back into it. The Broncos though weren’t to be stopped here tonight, scoring through Korbin Sims and at the death Jonus Pearson to seal the two points here in Newcastle for the Broncos.

