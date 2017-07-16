British Grand Prix: Formula One live blog

With its future very much up in the air on the Formula One calendar, we come to this year’s British Grand Prix with anticipation that it could be one of the last at the iconic Silverstone circuit. Join The Roar for a live blog of the race from 10pm AEST.

One of the classics, Silverstone has been one of the longest standing venues in Formula One – next to Monza. It’s array of high-speed corners excite drivers and offers spectacular racing.

At 5.8km in length, Silverstone in 2017 will see Formula One cars take corners at the highest ever speeds. The 52-laps for the grand prix, will no doubt present much entertainment.

Being England, the weather always plays its hand and there will be a chance of showers for this race.

What too is a factor at the British Grand Prix is the overwhelming support for their home heroes and for Lewis Hamilton, there has never been a more adored driver.

The Briton stands tied with the great Nigel Mansell with four overall victories at home, with three of those coming in consecutive seasons – dominating with Mercedes AMG.

Hamilton will be chasing a record fifth victory, which would put him equal to the legendary Scotsman Jim Clark and Frenchman Alain Prost – and he will have the benefit of starting from pole position.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was left seven-tenths of a second adrift of Hamilton, having only qualified third fastest, behind Ferrari teammate Kimi Räikkönen,

Mixed fortunes will be felt for Red Bull, with Daniel Ricciardo set to start from the rear of the grid, after issues in qualifying – on top of a 5-place grid penalty for a change of gearbox.

Max Verstappen has the luxury of a fourth-place start, being promoted one position because of a five-place gearbox penalty being handed to Valtteri Bottas. The Dutchman easily represents the best chance Red Bull have winning the race.

Mixed weather in qualifying saw a mixed mid-field and with more rain to come in the race, can the likes of the Renaults and McLarens score some serious points? Nico Hulkenberg will start a season best fifth, as will Stoffel Vandoorne in eighth.

The championship stands in favour of Vettel currently with a 20-point buffer, but is this the weekend for some magic from Hamilton to change things around?

Tune into The Roar’s live blog coverage from 10pm AEST, as we get set for another what could be another momentous British Grand Prix.